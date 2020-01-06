The word “posse” evokes images of Wild West gunslingers who helped sheriffs and marshals round up bad guys and maintain law and order in rugged settlements of old.
While Teller County Posse members aren’t deputized, in a throwback to the 1800s, some now are armed.
In an expansion of the 12-year-old Teller County Sheriff’s Office Posse, about half of the 23 program participants recently completed classes to, for the first time, carry personal handguns in their volunteer work, said Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
It was Mikesell’s idea to add optional weapons’ training to the posse repertoire.
The 11 members of the inaugural class went through “the full force training and standards as a police officer,” Mikesell said.
Participants completed 80 hours of safety and shooting lessons in various weather conditions and scenarios and were required to pass the course certification requirements.
Now, when guarding a crime scene or the county courthouse, they can openly carry a gun.
“We trained just as the deputies do,” said Tim McMillin, posse co-coordinator. “The training is physical, emotional and mental. You have to be ready on all accounts.”
But carrying a weapon “doesn’t mean suddenly you’re a better protector of the public,” McMillin said.
“None of us look at our ability to be armed as some sort of advantage or special role,” he said. “We look at it as simply another opportunity for us to provide support to the agency, which is our primary role as volunteers.”
Armed posse members played “an integral part” at last month’s highly publicized murder trial of Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Mikesell said.
“They can’t do law enforcement duties, but they can do security duties,” the sheriff said. “Just to give us extra manpower that we don’t have through our normal route.”
McMillin donated more than 90 volunteer hours patrolling the courthouse during the Frazee trial.
“Our role as posse members is to not usurp the role of the deputy, corporal or sergeant — we’re there to support,” he said.
Being armed increases personal safety for posse members, McMillin said, particularly if they are guarding a crime scene in a remote area, for example.
“It is more comforting that we have the ability to defend ourselves, should the need arise,” he said.
Posse members aren’t armed at town parades, charity runs, seasonal festivals, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and other events they work, said Sheriff’s Deputy Renee Bunting.
Mikesell is the third sheriff the program has operated under, after Bunting and her husband formed the posse in 2007, upon retiring from the Army.
Posse volunteers also can be found setting up a mobile command post for a wildland fire or a murder scene, checking homes when residents are on vacation or away for the winter, maintaining street barricades, answering phones in the Sheriff’s Office, checking VIN numbers on residents’ vehicles, and keeping track via a bracelet program of folks who have Alzheimer’s or dementia, or children with autism.
“It’s a very community-oriented program,” Bunting said. “We found the Sheriff’s Office really needed the assistance — they don’t have the funding to pay overtime for deputies to work events.”
Posse members are residents from all walks of life, Mikesell said. Some are retirees; others still work as teachers, firefighters or other jobs.
The commonality: They all want to help keep the community safe, said retired licensed professional counselor Pat Heard, posse co-coordinator.
“It’s the giving back, the pay-it-forward thing,” she said. “We do a lot of great activities — the range is unbelievable — and we love doing it.”
Each member volunteers for at least 10 hours a month, Bunting said, and attends a monthly meeting that includes training on topics such as animal control, administrative paperwork, wildland fires, incident command protocol, CPR and first aid, self-defense, verbal judo and using radios in police cars.
Every day, posse members are at work. They wear uniforms similar to those of deputies and drive vehicles with roof lights and “Posse” markings.
But they don’t pull motorists over or do any type of “citizen seizure,” McMillin said.
“They help keep a police presence throughout the community,” Bunting said.
As of Oct. 1, posse members had contributed more than 5,000 hours of volunteer service this year, she said.
The posse is recruiting volunteers. For more information, call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 687-9652.
