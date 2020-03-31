It’s been almost 22 years since I wrote my first "Fit & Healthy" column for "The Courier on May 6, 1998. In it, I laid out the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle as it pertains to quality of life and longevity. I’m sad to say that this is my last column and no — this is not April fools.
Over the years, I’ve written over 1,000 columns on a wide range of topics from exercise tips to mental health to fitness trends to health and fitness scams. The ideas for columns came from breaking news, seasonal topics, suggestions from my clients to emails, phone calls and personal encounters with you — my readers. Many were written under the pressure of a publishing deadline, others after staring at a blank computer screen waiting for inspiration and some were written and deleted because they stunk. But, know this — I have loved and treasured every minute of the privilege it has been to write this column.
I’m appreciative The Courier newspaper has given me the opportunity to be a voice for fitness and health in our community. I’ll miss editor Michelle Karas’ constant encouragement and support. I’ll miss Danny Summers, who kept me up to speed on local sports and shared keen insightful articles. I’ll miss Anita Riggle, who’s tireless efforts fill the newspaper with advertising — the lifeblood of the paper. And I’ll miss my colleague and dear friend Pat Hill. Pat’s the only one who has been at The Courier longer than me. What a community treasure she is.
But most of all, I’ll miss you my readers. You’re the reason I write. You have stopped me in public to comment on a column. You’ve emailed me from all over the country to thank me or correct me. You’ve written letters to the editor highlighting the importance of a topic and letters stating I was “dumb as dirt.” You’ve called me to thank me and you’ve called and yelled at me. It was all good.
In parting, I’d like to share with you some health and fitness Nuggets of Knowledge to tuck away in your knapsack as you travel the road of life.
First and foremost, remember that, in these trouble times, regular moderate exercise boosts your immune system. We know that based on countless empirical research studies. Please, make exercise part of your COVID-19 survival kit.
Know that moderate exercise yields most benefits to be reaped from a fitness routine. Excessive exercise is too much of a good thing. And speaking of “too much,” when you’re starting or re-starting an exercise program, don’t do “too much, too soon.”
If you are a proponent of extreme workouts always pushing for the burn, keep in mind that your body is keeping score of every little physical insult. That scoreboard may seem unimportant today, but rest assured there will be a reckoning.
And finally, remember “Cord’s 4-Layer Cake — Moderation, Body, Mind and Spirit.” The first layer and foundation of a healthy lifestyle is Moderation. You can partake of most things without negative health consequences, if you do so in moderation. And, that includes exercise.
The next layer of the Cake is Body. I place this before mind and spirit because over the years I’ve seen many clients achieve a healthier mindset and connect with their spirituality through exercise. You don’t need to belong to a gym or own exercise equipment to be fit. Walk, hike, swim, clean the house, garden, wash the car, take the stairs, park at the far end of the parking lot but, whatever you do, move!
The third layer is Mind. One’s body and mind are intimately interconnected with negative emotions and thoughts having a major impact on one’s health. To achieve a healthy mind, identify your strengths and weaknesses and accept them. Make time for family and friends, manage stress and learn to be at peace with yourself. And, don’t forget to exercise your mind. Read, seek out new hobbies, learn to play an instrument and keep your mind active.
Spirit is the final layer of “Cord’s Cake” but certainly not the least. Whether you find your spirituality in organized religion, during a hike or at an art museum or a concert, do not ignore the importance to your overall health of nurturing your spiritual self. Nothing else makes you so uniquely human.
Finally, every cake must have Icing. Those little pleasures in life like a glass of good wine, a delicious steak, some chocolate or whatever your little heart desires — in moderation. The purpose of life is not to arrive at death’s doorstep in a well-preserved unused body. Nor is it to go sliding into your grave with a martini in one hand, a box of chocolate in the other screaming, “Yahoo, what a ride!”
May God Bless and keep you safe. And, thank you for reading my column.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Rehab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.