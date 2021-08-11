Some experts are concerned by the head of the Teller County Jail's lack of corrections experience in light of the facility's first inmate escape in roughly 20 years.
Law enforcement officials apprehended Chancey Colwell, 37, Tuesday evening in Cañon City after he walked away from the jail, in Divide, in the early morning hours Friday during a cleaning shift.
The escape prompted questions from some corrections experts. When an inmate last escaped, it prompted a changing of the guard at the facility as the Teller County Sheriff's Office took over management of the jail from a private contractor.
The Sheriff's Office promoted Lad Sullivan to oversee the jail last September after he'd been working in the jail as a corporal and lieutenant for roughly a year and a half. Prior to that he worked for the Colorado State Patrol for about 30 years, serving as an investigator, supervisor and special agent in charge for the patrol’s Colorado Division of Gaming in Cripple Creek.
Though some longtime officials said they worried Sullivan didn't have the practical knowledge to run a jail, others said because Sullivan was serving in a leadership capacity, his background in management and leadership was more important than field-specific knowledge.
When Sullivan was promoted to his current role last fall, he told The Mountain Jackpot News that taking over the jail presented a "unique challenge" because of his background. “When I came in, I actually told the guys that I don’t know anything about running a jail, but I know law enforcement," he said at the time. "So, I have learned as much from them as they have learned from me so far.”
Lenard Vare, a retired Nevada prison warden and director and administrator over the Napa County Jail system in California, said he assumed Sullivan "served as well as he could" in his previous roles, but likely hadn't accumulated the relevant knowledge needed to properly run a jail.
“My experience has been that people who get to jail command positions or prison warden positions have usually spent 15 to 20 years behind the fence learning the skills and really getting the expertise that is required," he said. "It’s a very specialized profession.”
Ron Martinelli, a forensic criminologist specializing in police and corrections practices, raised similar concerns about Sullivan's qualifications. “You would never take a guy like that and make him the head of a corrections facility," he said. Martinelli now does consulting work with prisons.
"That's absolutely stupid," he added.
In an interview, Sullivan defended his experience in law enforcement and said he hadn't made any policy changes since taking over that were relevant to the escape. He said his background was helpful in the investigation into the escape because he was working to ensure proper policies were followed, something he has had to do throughout his career as a manager.
“I know law enforcement, I know how to deal with people,” he said.
"I’m a commander," Sullivan added. "That’s leadership, that’s policy, that’s guidance, that’s mentoring.”
Donald Leach, who worked in corrections for over 10 years and has done consulting work with jails for an additional 20 years, said management skills are more important than technical knowledge. He said he would commonly hire police officers from street assignments to work in jails he supervised because he valued the new perspectives they brought.
When Leach oversaw the Salt Lake City County jail for seven years, he was hired from a street officer position, he said. “The very people I was managing had to teach me my job,” he said, a reality that Sullivan has also acknowledged.
Kenny Sanders, a longtime law enforcement official who ran training programs and now provides expert testimony on issues including corrections, said at Sullivan's management level, technical expertise was not as vital.
"Once you get higher and higher up the chain of command, you have to be good at running the organization," he said. "You don't have to have the necessary skills to be on the floor running the jail.”
Sullivan is now leveraging those organizational skills during the effort to further assess how Colwell escaped during a nighttime cleaning shift inside the jail. At the time, four guards were tasked with overseeing him and roughly 60 other inmates in the jail. Sullivan said he was looking into whether the staff working at the time violated jail policies, which would include stricter security protocols for Colwell given his violent past.
Jail officials know how Colwell escaped, Sullivan said, although he declined to provide more detail over concern that releasing the information could harm jail security.
"We're going to take the steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," Sullivan said.
