Some bird names fit perfectly, and the Townsend’s Solitaire is almost always seen by its lonesome. This western species prefers open forests, edge habitat and burn scars in the mountains, in addition to rocky cliff areas and pinyon-juniper woodlands. Solitaires are resident, but may migrate to lower elevations in the winter, when they can be found in other habitats like shrubby areas and riparian woodlands.
Solitaires are in the thrush family and other thrushes likely to be seen in Teller County include Western Bluebird, Mountain Bluebird, Hermit Thrush and American Robin.
Thrushes are plump birds with large eyes and slender beaks. Thrushes are often seen hopping or running along the ground pursuing insects and probing for worms. However solitaires prefer to forage from the trees, flying from their perch to catch airborne insects — a behavior known as flycatching. Most thrushes tend to flock outside of the breeding season, except for the Solitaire’s kindred spirit and fellow loner, the Hermit Thrush.
Although widespread and common, Solitaires often go unnoticed due to their shy behavior and plain appearance. Their slim body is a bit smaller than a robin and uniform gray, accented by a distinct white eye ring. Note that female bluebirds are also grayish with a white eye ring, but they will have some bluish plumage. Solitaires perch upright on higher branches and have a small-headed and short-billed profile. They have a long and narrow black tail with white outer edges best seen in flight, when they also display a unique orangish wing patch. Like other thrushes, note that juveniles are heavily spotted.
Since their appearance is not obvious, the frequent calling and singing of the Solitaire helps to locate them. Since the Solitaire is a year-round resident, they start singing very early in the season. I’ve heard them singing as early as late January. Their musical song is not typical of other thrushes, more finch-like, a random up and down pattern of whistle-y and burry phrases. Their call is a penetrating series of clear solitary whistles with distinct pauses between the notes. After summer, the avian soundscape gets quiet. But Solitaires will keep singing and calling in the fall to establish their feeding territories, protecting the supply of their favorite winter food, small fruits and berries (especially juniper berries).
Although Solitaires are always around the yard area, I only catch rare glimpses of them visiting the water features. Over the years, I have noticed an unusual behavior of the Solitaire. They like to hang out along openings created by trails and roads, but perhaps they like it too much. As I approach they repeatedly flush, flapping and fluttering a bit farther down the road or trail, repeating this process over and over until they finally figure out that if they want to get rid of me, they should fly AWAY from the road/trail.
In summer, I have also observed Solitaires ranging above treeline into rocky areas of the alpine tundra.
The Townsend’s Solitaire is named after ornithologist John Kirk Townsend, who first documented the species in Oregon in 1835. The Townsend’s Warbler, a western warbler and uncommon fall migrant in Teller County, also carries his namesake.
Notable reports from the Woodland Park yard area:
• Downy Woodpecker — a couple sightings
• Brown Creeper — a few sightings
• White-breasted Nuthatch — one around most of the time
• Dark-eyed Junco — singing on Feb. 13, Pink-sided subspecies — one or two around most of the time
• Pine Siskin — a few around most of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.