As Teller county is expanding, so is the need for local medical services. Having businesses that live and serve locally is at the heart of any thriving rural community.
Solaris Hospice is a locally based company right in Woodland Park. We are proud members of the Golden Bridge Network. The Golden Bridge Network aims to bring an awareness of services for the growing elderly population of Teller County.
Solaris Hospice is just one aspect of the many resources that aid in the continuum of care. It is a private and clinician owned company that was founded in 1998. The company began operation in rural North Texas and gradually spread throughout the state. Solaris has primarily focused on rural areas that are lacking hospice services. Solaris also owns a medical equipment company and compounding pharmacies that serve patients under their care.
Currently, Solaris is the only hospice with an office in Teller County. We are proud to have Rachel Keesling, DO, as our physician. Beyond Teller, we also serve Park, Douglas and El Paso counties.
So, what is hospice care? Often there is confusion about how hospice works or when the right time is to inquire about hospice. Hospice care does not mean there is nothing left to do or accomplish in someone’s life. There is still life to live and memories to make.
Medically, there is also much that can be done. Quality of life is a strong component of care that focuses on pain and symptom management for the patient. Hospice care provides a team approach to the care of the patient and support for the family.
Services include physician oversight of the patient’s care, nursing visits, aide care for personal needs, such as bathing, shaving, etc., spiritual counselors (chaplains), social workers and volunteers. The goal of hospice care is to bring quality of life with dignity and honor for the remainder of the individual’s time here. Most of that care is done right in your home. Services can also be provided in long term care and assisted living facilities.
Hospice is governed by Medicare guidelines that qualify a patient for services. General guidelines state that a patient must have a terminal diagnosis with a life expectancy of six months or less if the disease progression takes its normal course. That does not mean your physician will always determine this accurately. Often patients live beyond six months and hospice services can continue.
Hospice is also covered 100% by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.
The conversation about hospice services can be difficult but most wish they would have started services much earlier. An informational consult by a Solaris Hospice staff member may help answer the questions you have regarding services and if you or a loved one is eligible.
You can contact us, day or night, at 1-888-376-5274 or visit us at 150 Morning Sun Drive, Suite 202, in Woodland Park. More information is available at solarisfamily.com.
Luke Oyler began working with Solaris Hospice in 2001. He has served in several capacities including medical equipment technician, chaplain and currently in quality measures.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement. To learn more, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 687-3330.