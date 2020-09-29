When you look at socialists/progressives/communists (SPCs), it becomes apparent that they love humanity. They are willing, like President John F. Kennedy, to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. They go even further and assure us that they will ensure prosperity and bring happiness to all who follow their plan.
The plan is simple enough for anyone to understand. SPCs believe that mankind is perfectable. Through social conditioning all humanity can become perfect: loving, kind, generous, compassionate, creative, enduring, just, peaceful and wise. All bellies will be full, all will be properly housed, all human needs provided, leaving mankind free to be creative, working at only those things that bring them happiness, pleasure and peace.
Of course, the transition from greedy, self-righteous, arrogant, deceptive, violent, immoral and unreliable will be painful, the ends will justify the pains, for perfection awaits those who succeed.
The price for this contentment is irrelevant. Look only at the prize: no more hunger, no more hate, no more war — an Eden on earth.
Like the mythical Greek character Procrustes, the unwilling will be made to fit into the system. If you didn’t fit into Procrustes’ bed, he would stretch you until you did fit or if you were too tall, he would shorten you. Either way is painful or even deadly, but perfection is achieved; everyone fits into the Procrustian bed and all will be made to fit into the SPC system. You will conform, or else!
It’s ironic that in the end Procrustes, who was a thief, did not fit into his own bed. While his “guests” rested, he stole their valuables. Worse yet, he stole their lives.
Yes, the SPCs will admit that some will suffer and die during the transition from hell to perfection, but look at their intentions, they are separating the wheat from the chaff, the good from the bad. Only those who resist will suffer or die. They want perfection and are willing for you to die for them to achieve their goal. They find no contradiction in that statement for who is better to recognize chaff than those who create it? Those who see themselves as perfect recognize the badness in others.
The final promise is that mankind will become godlike! Do you smell the sulphur?
•
SO, who or what stands in the way of the SPCs objectives? It’s not the cowardly church, it’s not corrupt politicians, it’s not ignorant educators, it’s not fake news, it’s not the deep state.
It is a few words inscribed on the hearts of American patriots. Words embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America. Words deeply rooted in the truth of the Bible.
It is the American patriot standing on his constitutional rights, primarily the first and second amendments, ready to defend them, offering life or limb to secure and protect the idea that is America. For America is an idea, an idea that people can rule themselves with a minimum of government.
As James Madison said, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” That maxim holds true for those who govern as well as those who subject themselves to government.
Limited government is necessary and our founding fathers put restrictions on government not on the people because government cannot be trusted to rule wisely or justly. All governments gravitate toward corruption and tyranny so we build walls around government, around politicians, around bureaucrats, but not people.
We don’t all fit into the same bed and we cannot be made to fit without pain, suffering and death into the SPC mold.
SPCs belong in the historical cemetery of dead ideas along with Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Che and Ho Chi Mihn, who killed hundreds of millions to prove that their heaven on earth idea doesn’t and cannot work.
The United States of America stands alone, the richest and freest country, offering the most opportunity for the most people in history. The Shining Light of Hope for all the world.
Keith McKim is a resident of Florissant.