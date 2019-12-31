“When people reply to me by email with one-word replies such as ‘received’ or ‘confirmed,’ I tend to reply to them with one-word replies such as ‘dork,’ ‘dweeb,’ and ‘spazz.’ You might be able to see why I never really fit into the corporate world,” said Kevin Knebl, international speaker, author, trainer and coach whose clients include small, medium and Fortune 500 companies.
There was a time when Knebl was giving back in his own backyard on a regular basis by doing social media classes at DeVry University in Colorado Springs. He has since moved to Oregon, but back then, a dear friend encouraged me to take one of his classes. I remember him saying, and I paraphrase, “People are starving in the buffet line. The internet has a free buffet of social media with marketing opportunities, and people don’t feed on it. Imagine walking up to a buffet line hungry, having a free meal ticket, and choosing to go back to your table without a plate of food.”
Fast-forward 10 years and Kevin has traveled the world. He has been involved with writing books and training people everywhere on how social media aligns with sales and business strategies. Now, he’s partnering with the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County to bring social media training to our backyard on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The testimonials on his website are a perfect example of what we can look forward to during his live webinar at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Visit Kevinknebl.com to learn more about him and to check out what other people have said about his impact on their work.
He reminds us, “In a more and more interconnected, over-caffeinated, hyper-competitive, always-on, 24/7/365, CrackBerry world, how do we stay top of mind? Spamming and stalking are not the answer.”
From 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15 we have the opportunity to learn from Kevin during his 45-minute live webinar. We’ll also visit with a panel of business professionals who are using social media campaigns to create success. Our panel includes: Pete Treloar, business owner/marketing professional; Alex Gauthier, director of marketing at Heuberger Motors; Kathy Lowry, executive director, Teller Senior Coalition; and Bob Kittridge, CIO Kittridge Connection.
Kevin is recognized as a leading authority. He has trained hundreds of organizations and tens of thousands of individuals on the most effective uses of LinkedIn since 2003. Reserving a seat for his webinar/event is easy. Go to eventbrite.com and search for “Social Media in OUR Backyard.” Tickets are $15 for an individual and $20 for two people. The event benefits nonprofits.
We thank our event sponsors: A-Z Storage, Harmonized Brain Centers, Paleobond, and Peak Price Real Estate. We look forward to networking with you soon, providing refreshments and hopefully you’ll win a door prize. There are opportunities to become a table host. Call for details: 233-9902.
Gayle Gross is a student of Kevin’s and facilitates the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. 2020 begins Collaborative Fundraisers for nonprofits and Kevin’s training is first on the list. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com or call 719-233-9902.