I am telling you that this was truly the experience of a lifetime! Do you wanna fly and soar over the forests, high above the canyons and waterfalls of The Broadmoor Seven Falls? What started out as a column about Seven Falls quickly morphed into an opportunity to experience the unforgettable Combo Course Zipline offered by Broadmoor Outfitters (broadmooroutfitters.com), and by courtesy of the Broadmoor Hotel.

I’ll be honest: the idea of flying through the air trussed up in a harness and connected to terra firma only by thick metal cables was terrifying to say the least. But anyone who has been reading my column for the past 6 years knows that I love a challenge; and if you tell me I can’t do something, I will be determined to do it!

Luckily my husband Ron was included, so knowing that he always has my back no matter how zany my ideas are bolstered my courage to get out there and go for it. Once the reservations were made, there was no wimping out. I spent some anxious days convincing myself that I was actually NOT afraid of heights, and I could do this! No whining or crying allowed!

The appointed day dawned clear and warm, so there was no chance of the tour being cancelled. In the early afternoon we met our group at the Broadmoor Outfitters activity booth, across the street from the Broadmoor Hotel. My high anxiety actually started to wane a bit as the staff kindly and competently welcomed us, got us signed in, and weighed us. The weight requirement of 90-250 pounds is strictly enforced.

We were ferried up Old Stage Road via van to the staging area, and met our friendly guides, Elena and Donnie. For the next 4 hours they were our teachers and best friends, leading us through the combo course. Quickly we were harnessed and outfitted with helmets and gloves. A comprehensive and reassuring ground school tutorial included a practice run just above ground level. Soon our group of three; myself, Ron, and our co-participant Miranda; were deemed ready to fly.

The Combo Course Zipline includes eight ziplines with increasing heights and distances, two rope bridges and an assisted rappel. It was go time! Up the ladder we went to the first crow’s nest, a round platform for takeoff. Although my heart was pounding, Elena and Donnie were consistently reassuring, encouraging, and endlessly patient. Elena guided us through attachment to the cables and takeoff, while Donnie assisted on the other end of the lines. He was always ready with a joke to ease the tension.

I asked to fly first so I wouldn’t have time to think too much. Things moved quickly and before I could succumb to terror, I leaned back in my harness and took off flying over the trees. Woo hoo! Fun, fun, fun! Ron, and Miranda followed and Elena brought up the rear.

So onward we soared traversing the first five ziplines of what is called the Woods Course. The first two had us flying 300 feet over the green forest floor below. Next we flew from platform to platform over a 150-foot-deep canyon. I worked up the courage to actually look around and below as I was zipping along. The scenery is breathtaking with rock formations, waterfalls, and towering evergreen trees. The fifth zipline was the second-longest of the day, 1,500 feet long. We had completed the Woods Course. Was I getting braver?

Well, yeah, although the adrenaline flowed with every take off.

On we went to what is called the Fins Course, named for the finlike rock formations. After a short hike through the woods, we flew along the sixth zipline of the day. Now it was time to cross the two heart-pounding rope bridges. Each is 200-feet long. We walked along wooden planks while hanging onto rope railings, and the darn bridges sway! I inched along clutching the ropes but was gradually able to look around at the remarkable fin rock formations and even down to the canyon floor. Done and done.

Two ziplines were left, and once you embark on the seventh, this is a point of no return. Because there is only a wooden platform between the seventh and the final eighth zipline, there is no way down except to zip. But hey, I was a veteran by now! I must say the last two ziplines were the most spectacular. You soar 500 feet above the canyon on the seventh, and are treated to views of the Colorado Springs skyline, and Broadmoor Hotel in the distance. The eighth zipline was the best!

It is 1,800 feet long and soars above Seven Falls. I screamed with delight the whole way across, knowing I had made it. What a thrill!

The only way down to Seven Falls is a 180-foot assisted rappel. This was the only time you have to actually step off a platform into thin air. “Don’t look down”, I told myself. I didn’t, stepped off the platform, and down I went.

We were done. My knees were shaky, and I was spent; but I have to admit, I was proud of myself. What did I learn? I can spread my wings and fly once I put my mind to it, What’s next? Maybe skydiving?!?