Editor’s Note: This column kicks of Joe LaFleur’s CT Series, a special series of hiking articles about the Colorado Trail that will run from May through October.
The Colorado Trail is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. “The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail” is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length.
From Woodland Park, travel west on Highways 24 and 285 for about two hours to Buena Vista, then continue north on Highway 24 for about 19 miles to County Road 82 and turn left. Drive west for about .75 mile and turn left on dirt County Road 25, then continue for about a half mile to a large parking area on the right at CT MM 11.9, next to the Twin Lakes Reservoir Dam.
Begin hiking northward across the dam. After about a half mile the trail swings northwest along the north side of the reservoir, passing through a relatively flat expanse of sagebrush and rabbitbrush where views of snow-capped peaks abound. The 14er Mount Elbert complex lies to the right, while on the left sit 13ers Twin Peaks and Rinker Peak. As the trail progresses, 13ers Quail Mountain and Mount Hope also come into view farther to the left.
The surrounding shrubland provides an unsurpassed opportunity to observe an obscure bird species, the Brewer’s Sparrow. This very tiny brown bird perches atop the sage, often right next to the path, fully engaged in its complex and swirling springtime song. Other sage loving species like Sage Thrasher and Green-tailed Towhee add to the birdsong soundtrack. Off to the left of the trail a curious large leaning Ponderosa Pine stands alone among the shrubs, with a well placed Mountain Bluebird nest box on the trunk.
After about 3.5 miles of strolling through the sage, pass a a power plant and enter a forest of oversized Pondersoa Pine. Continue for about another half mile and through an underpass at County Road 82. The next half mile switchbacks uphill, passing just south of the Lakeview Campground then intersecting a trail on the right that leads to the South Mount Elbert Trailhead parking area. This trail intersection at MM 6.7 is the turnaround point. Return to the trailhead parking area and while crossing the dam heading south at the end, enjoy one more view of a 13er, the snowy alpine regions of Mount Waverly.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.