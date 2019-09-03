A ride-along with Teller County Department of Transportation’s Bryan Kincaid and Brad Shaw is a super way to see the county with your eyes on the scenery instead of on the steering wheel.
Passengers get to see it all — the picturesque beat-up old barn, for instance, on County Road 112. The barn is the ideal subject for a painter or photographer.
But the purpose of this reporter’s ride-along was to show off the new paving project on the “112” road to Guffey. A $600,000 project — which makes it $240,000 a mile — the 2.5-mile stretch is smooth, no bumps, no potholes ... perfect.
The county hired crews from Martin Marietta to do the paving and local company Snare Trucking to haul in gravel for the shoulder work.
Kincaid and Shaw have combined 49 years of experience with the transportation department, now part of Public Works under the direction of Fred Clifford. But compared to Pat Cummings, who has 30 years, and Steve Vahsholtz, with