Hummingbirds migrate early, and the peak hummer season is August when three species can be seen in Teller County: the Broad-tailed, Rufous and Calliope.
The Calliope measures in at about three inches long and weighs a scant tenth of an ounce, making it the smallest bird normally found in North America. We don’t see the Calliope in the spring because they migrate north up the Pacific Coast, breed in the northern Rockies, then funnel south through the Colorado Rockies in the fall. Expect them to arrive in mid July and leave by early September. Males leave the breeding grounds earlier and tend to arrive before the females and immatures.
Hummingbirds use their needle-like beaks to probe into flowers for nectar, needing a high sugar diet to propel their high revving body engines. Most males have brightly colored throats known as gorgets. Females and immatures appear similar.
The bright greenish male Calliope is stunning, with bold iridescent reddish-purple streaking on the throat. Other male hummers have solid colored gorgets. When excited, he will flare out his iridescent feathers. Females and immatures are greenish above and whitish below, with buffy flanks and a speckled throat.
To distinguish the female and immature Calliope from the Broad-tailed and Rufous, note that the Calliope beak appears thinner and shorter relative to their body size, and also their tail-less appearance while perched. These excited birds do stop to perch occasionally, so note how the Calliope’s folded wing extends so far back on it’s tiny body, that it appears to have no tail.
Hummers prefer the cover of forests, woodlands and shrubby areas, but can also be found feeding on flowers in open meadows and grasslands. They also like canyons and riparian areas and during migration they can turn up just about anywhere. Flower nectar is their main food and they are most attracted to red flowers. They also need protein so will snack on insects and spiders too, and a bit of tree sap supplements their diet.
Calliopes are fairly quiet, except for some soft chirping and wing humming. On their northern breeding grounds, the males perform an entertaining courtship dive, emitting an odd high-pitched buzz known as the “bumblebee sound.” During migration, Calliopes are often seen feeding on low growing flowers in alpine meadows. Their southbound migration ends when they arrive at their wintering grounds in Mexico.
Notable reports in July from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Calliope Hummingbird — first sighting in yard area on July 28
• Rufous Hummingbird — a few sightings
• Broad-tailed Hummingbird — some around most of the time
• Red-naped Sapsucker — one on July 19
• Cordilleran Flycatcher — one around most of the time
• Western Bluebird — some sightings at water features
• Warbling Vireo and Western Tanager — a few sightings in early July
• Chipping Sparrow — a few sightings in early July
• Red-breasted and White-breasted Nuthatch — a few sightings
• Evening Grosbeak — a few sightings
• Pine Siskin — a few around some of the time
• Cassin’s Finch and Red Crossbill — a few sightings in early July
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.