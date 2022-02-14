He knows not to drive the bus if he’s in a hurry.
It’s not that the ride lacks speed or smoothness, though neither are number one reasons to drive this green machine.
Something else slows Kris Godwin down. The attention. The constant honks, waves, smiles and quick exchanges from one car over while stopped at a red light. As soon as he stops, there’s at least one conversation starting.
“I can’t take this thing anywhere without getting questions about it,” Godwin said. “You just keep that in mind if you’re going to drive it.”
Other drivers of vintage Volkswagens can relate to “the amount of reactions from people,” as Roger Young put it.
“You can see their expressions change. I think people are wowed by seeing them,” Young, a member of the local Volkswagen group called Pikes Peak Air Coolers, said. “We call it collecting smiles.”
Godwin drives his VW bus at least once a week to work or for something fun to do with his two young sons. Responding to curious onlookers is just part of the route.
Sometimes they want to tell Godwin a story. Their first car was a Volkswagen. Their dad drove one for 30 years. They haven’t seen one of these in years. They saw one of these on TV yesterday.
“Everybody has some sort of Volkswagen memory,” he said. “There’s something about it. It brings up memories.”
When strangers ask about the make and model — it’s a 1963 Volkswagen standard microbus — Godwin can guess they want to know more than that.
Like, how’s the mileage and how much is it worth? How did he get it and how many years ago?
Godwin has all the answers and delivers them kindly. Sporting a lengthy beard speckled with gray, the 43-year-old is like your friendly neighborhood Volkswagen wizard.
But there’s one question, one he gets a lot, that Godwin wishes not to hear so much anymore.
“When are you gonna paint it?”
It makes sense to wonder. The bus’ exterior doesn’t look shiny or finished. The paint job appears more patchy and faded, with bits of gray poking through, than what you might expect from a bus Godwin has poured money and time into.
But he knows something only a true “VW guy” knows. That original paint, although patchy, makes the car more valuable.
“If you painted over this, it would be sacrilege,” Godwin said. “That’s one of the things that makes the VW community strange. You don’t mess with the original paint. It’s part of the car’s character.”
You can mess with other stuff, like adding striped wool interior and funky stickers or an updated engine. Those kinds of renovations started around 2010, when Godwin spotted the green bus at a neighbor’s place.
“It showed up and, on a whim, I just kind of bought it,” he said. “Things spiraled from there.”
Things were already in motion to spiral.
A job in the geospatial industry brought the Canadian to Colorado in the early 2000s. He soon met his wife. He soon got the itch to leave corporate America, though he didn’t know what for.
Then Godwin rented a Colorado Springs house that happened to be owned by a “VW guy.”
It’s the first time he learned that Volkswagen guys tend to find each other. The vintage car world is a small one.
That’s how he met Mark Brandt, a former professional cyclist who ran a custom bicycle paint shop in Colorado Springs. Also a VW guy.
Brandt has been in the area since 1978, when he moved to Divide from Indiana, where he grew up around mechanically minded uncles.
“They were always working on cars and I just thought it was so cool,” Brandt, 51, said. “It stuck with me.”
That’s how he learned the craftsman skills that have come to be his life’s work.
“For me,” Godwin said. “It was Mark.”
As Godwin grew into a VW guy and learned the ins and outs of renovating his own bus, he found a mentor in Brandt.
“It takes time to get really good at this,” Brandt said. “And Kris is a natural.”
Brandt had built his career around working with his hands and for himself.
“I’m old school that way,” he said. “I think you should be able to fix things instead of throwing them away and replacing them with something new.”
This looked like the kind of life and work Godwin wanted instead of his corporate job.
Working on cars together ignited a friendship. That opened another door: They started a couple of businesses together, including one building starter camper vans, fit for the van life trend.
That business took a back seat to what Brandt and Godwin really wanted to do.
As of the last couple of years, their eyes are back on this road: restoring vintage Volkswagens.
“We’re at a point now where we want to enjoy what we’re doing,” Brandt said. “This is where our heart is.”
This is Luftkraft Fabrication, a small custom shop on the west side of Colorado Springs where two VW guys spend their days working on, searching for and talking about vintage Volkswagens.
They talk a lot about their various projects, like one for Young.
“What they’re doing is very rare,” he said. “Nobody’s specializing in these old air coolers. It’s a lost art.”
Brandt and Godwin talk about that, too, how they want to inspire the younger generation to get into the hobby.
And they talk about timing a lot.
“Twenty years ago, these cars were not that desirable or expensive,” Godwin said. “All of the sudden, they are popular again.”
The shift happened within the past decade, if not within the last five years.
Godwin and Brandt are trying to keep up. The search for Volkswagens is much tougher. The prices have multiplied.
For example, Godwin bought his Volkswagen bus for around $3,500 about 10 years ago. Today, the same bus could go for $50,000 or more.
“They are harder to find, but we’re good at it,” Brandt said. “And we like the hunt.”
Work takes them around the country, hoping the car for sale matches the online description and prepared to drop tens of thousands of dollars of cash on the spot. Their stories, full of road trips and gambles and wins and losses, sound like material for a reality TV show.
A few months ago, Godwin bought a 1967 Volkswagen van he’ll fix up for family camping trips.
“I just want to make memories in it,” he said.
Brandt’s most recent baby is called The Thing, a Jeep-like Volkswagen vehicle adorned with bright yellow paint he found in Cañon City. He’ll fix it up to sell, which probably won’t take long.
Young, with the Pikes Peak Air Coolers, has also noticed “the explosion of interest” in vintage Volkswagens.
The simplicity of the vehicles, and the fact that so many were made and available, has previously drawn in hobbyists.
“That’s why you see them stay on the road for years and years,” Young said. “The average person can slowly learn how to work on them.”
But finding a project car isn’t cheap anymore.
“Sadly, for people who want to get into the hobby, it’s not as attainable as it used to be,” Young said. “There are still deals out there, but not many.”
The love is out there, perhaps more than ever, for cars associated with Disney’s Herbie the Lovebug, Woodstock and fields of flowers.
Brandt says the Volkswagen brand has endured because of its “cool factor.” He compares it to Apple.
“You could know nothing about cars,” he said. “But if I show you a picture of a Volkswagen beetle, everyone knows it’s a beetle.”
Such pictures would make most everyone smile. It would make them think of that local flower stand or coffee shop, both made out of converted VW buses. It would make them think of a memory or sunshine or peace signs.
It would make them of think of something happy.
That goes for Godwin.
When he’s driving his green nine-passenger bus, he feels every bump on the road and hears every creak. There’s no radio to listen to or heat to turn on. There’s no cruise control to tune out the switching of gears. But he chooses to drive the bus on long road trips or on a sunny day.
“It requires more focus to drive,” he said. “So that makes you more aware of what’s around you. You’re more in the moment.”
Driving slower makes him enjoy the moment, the kind of thing that’s harder to do when you’re moving too fast.
