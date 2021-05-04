GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A groundbreaking ceremony last week for a Skyspace sculpture by artist James Turrell reflects the cultural reach of the Green Box Arts Festival.
Founded by Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin, the festival includes a piece of installation art.
The Turrell Skyspace will be one of only 85 in the world and the only one in Colorado.
“This is the first Skyspace to be built on the side of a mountain,” said Keesee, introducing the ceremony and welcoming the guests, most of whom had climbed up a steep road to get to the site. Others hitched a ride. “Getting here will be a pilgrimage at 7,800 feet.”
A sculptor who uses light as his medium, Turrell’s observatory invites contemplation. “The piece is a combination of sculpture, architecture and the atmosphere perfectly positioned in nature,” Keesee said. “Our site will be immersive and a harmonious addition to the Green Mountain Falls landscape.”
The Skyspace will be built with materials native to Colorado, stone and beetle-kill wood. “The installation will become an extension of the landscape which will help preserve our natural setting,” he said. “The sculpture is important for Colorado and I feel like it’s important for Green Mountain Falls and for our legacy.”
The Skyspace will be installed amid trees but with a clear view of the sky.
“Depending upon the time of day that you visit, you will find this work of art will help reveal the beauty of the sky, the sun, the moon and the stars,” Keesee said.
The Skyspace installation was commissioned by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
Mayor Jane Newberry spoke of the partnership between the foundation, the Green Box Arts Festival board of directors and the town. To accommodate the sculpture, the town annexed the 30 acres of property, formerly part of El Paso County.
To the naysayers throughout the two-year annexation process who lamented the potential loss of property taxes, Newberry said, “What we want is the beauty and our wonderful partners saw an opportunity to preserve our backdrop and have an art space that embodies positive light. We’ve come out of a long dark tunnel of COVID and I think a lot of us felt that. But what we get out of it is positive light, and we are excited about it.”
Newberry credited project manager Jesse Stroope for his role in spearheading the annexation process and handling the details of the project for the foundation.
“We feel that our Skyspace will be a pilgrimage to a new trail system and an experiential work of art, a place to unwind, unplug and clean your soul,” Stroope said. “Our hope is that all who visit the Skyspace will leave the tranquil space of Green Mountain Falls refreshed and energized.”
Turrell is expected to name the Skyspace during the installation, with a target date of July 16. The Green Box Arts Festival is from June 21 through July 11.