In a basketball game against Elizabeth on Feb. 6, Skye Ciccarelli scored the 1,500th point of his Woodland Park High School career. He finished with 29 points that night during a 59-50 Panthers home victory.
Ciccarelli rounded out the season with a 24-point effort against Cañon City, and with 19 points at The Classical Academy to up his career total to 1,566 points.
Just how impressive is that number?
“I think Skye is, by far, the all-time leading scorer in Woodland Park basketball history,” said Panthers head coach John Paul Geniesse. “It’s not even close.”
As far as Geniesse can tell, only one other player in program history has scored 1,000 points. Josh Bodin (class of 2018) hit 1,000 on the button in his four varsity seasons.
For Ciccarelli to score nearly 600 points more than Bodin is a testament to his consistency and hard work.
“It’s a ridiculous amount of points,” Geniesse said. “I coached at Discovery Canyon for six years, and we didn’t have anybody score 1,500 points.
“It’s really hard to do. You have to play in a lot of games, and you have to be very consistent.”
Ciccarelli’s point total is even more astounding considering he never played in any postseason games. He played 23 games each of his four seasons as a starting guard for the Panthers. His per-game averages were 17.1, 15.8, 16.9 and 18.3, respectively. His career average is exactly 17.0.
“I’m actually disappointed that my average didn’t go up a lot each year,” Ciccarelli said. “I don’t really think 1,500 points is all that much when I see some guys scoring 3,000.”
No player in Colorado history has scored 3,000 career points. The state’s all-time leader is Brady Baer of Akron, who pumped in 2,627 from 2010-14. His career game average was 27.7.
Earlier this season, Vanguard’s Seth Fuqua passed the 2,000-point career mark, becoming only the 11th player in state history to crack that barrier.
Records kept by the Colorado High School Activities Association only list players that have topped 1,900 career points. Only 19 players have done that.
Ciccarelli’s feat is made even more impressive given the fact he was the team’s top scorer in three of his four seasons.
“There weren’t guys next to Skye scoring 22 or 23 points per game,” Geniesse said. “And Skye played against teams at the 4A level from a top-three conference in the state every year.”
Ciccarelli said he hopes someone breaks his school record, but until that time, he will savor it.
“It will be fun to talk about it to my kids,” said Ciccarelli, who maintains a weighted 4.12 GPA.
Ciccarelli’s prep athletic career is not over. He is the defending 3A state champion in the high jump. He finished fifth as a sophomore.
“I’d like to compete in more events this year and get ready for multi-events for college,” said Ciccarelli, who will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on a track-and-field scholarship.