The holidays may be a time of goodwill, but no matter what day of the year it is, there are people about who for sure aren't on Santa's "nice" list. So when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office offered me a chance to improve my odds against a random attacker, I jumped on it.
On Friday after work, I spent three hours with about 30 other women learning from a few of our county’s finest law enforcement at a free women’s self-defense seminar. I knew when I walked into the room that I was going to have to fend off attacks by at least a couple of strangers, but I went anyway!
Members of the sheriff's department have volunteered their time to conduct seven of these seminars in the last 14 months, said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt. The aim is to help educate women 18 and older to be better aware of their surroundings and learn the basics of "overall self-protection." The Teller County Sheriff's Office also occasionally offers women-only self-defense classes. The last one was at the Divide Fire Station in July and carried a minimal fee. Follow the Teller County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for announcements.
I’ve written about personal safety previously in this column, in July, after Colorado Springs Crime Prevention Officer Sid Santos visited my office to share some safety strategies following attacks on women in Colorado Springs parks. There may be some repetition in the columns, but that's not a bad thing. As Deputy Isaac Petterson told my class on Friday, "You'll forget this in 90 days if you don't think about it."
Petterson, a deputy sheriff for more than 20 years and a dynamic storyteller, kicked off the seminar with an hourlong classroom presentation. He warned us that we have to be ready to fight and "do it mean" if our bodies or lives are at stake. Personal property can be replaced, you cannot.
"Just remember the bad guys don't want to get caught, get hurt or for it to take to long," Petterson said, noting the No. 1 way to stay out of trouble is to be "situationally aware."
"You have to BYOB. Does everybody know what that means?" he asked us. One woman said it has to do with adult beverages. "It always goes there," he laughed. "But what I'm talking about is Be Your Own Bodyguard."
It starts with being aware of your surroundings, aka not looking at your cellphone as you're walking through a store parking lot. Also, paying attention to your intuition — if something seems wrong in a situation, your spidey senses usually alert you. If you can escape what looks like a bad situation, that's always preferable to fighting. But if you're pulled into a fight for your life, you have to go all in.
"You have to decide to fight and decide to win before an attack happens," Petterson said.
He mentioned something that stuck with me. Everyone knows her neighborhood grocery store or Walmart, but do you know where the secondary exits are? If you're at a public place often, you should know several ways out ... just in case you need to use them.
Petterson recommended a couple of books: "The Gift of Fear: And Other Survival Signals That Protect us From Violence" by Gavin de Becker, and "The Survivors Club: The Secrets and Science that Could Save Your Life" by Ben Sherwood.
Next, deputies Doug Ericksen and Keenan Dukes got us on our feet to practice some Krav Maga, a self-defense technique developed by the Israeli army to be "practical and intuitive" for people of any gender, age, shape or size. The Hebrew term translates to "contact combat." Ericksen, who owns Peak Krav Maga, said any woman in the room could defend herself from an attacker — and win — using this technique.
My sparring partner, Emma, was 20 (ahem ... less than half my age) and very strong! She heard about the seminar from a neighborhood group and decided it was a worthwhile way to spend her Friday night.
The women ranged in age from 18 to about 70. Every one was able to learn some ways to take down an attacker twice her size. Even me. My "deer-in-the-headlights" look every time one of the deputies came Emma's and my way got me some extra instructions.
I'm not going to go into all of what we learned (watch the video on the EPC Sheriff's Office Facebook page for a taste!). It was a lot to cover in just one evening. I'm in awe of these sheriff's department members who gave up three-plus hours on a Friday night — in the very busy two weeks before Christmas, no less — to help me and a bunch of other women learn to channel our indignation into defending our lives.
The hardest part for me was shouting out for help as I heel- and hammer-punched my "attackers" — to stop thinking, and just do. Hopefully I won't have to use the skills I learned. Asking (screaming) to get the attention of those around you in an attack situation is paramount. As is running away, if you can.
"Remember that there are lots of good people out there who will still help you," Petterson told us.
