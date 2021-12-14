CASCADE • A celebration, a social occasion and a performance by students at the Mountain Academy of Arts & Sciences at Ute Pass Elementary School was a kind of musical debut.
“Thank you for being here and supporting the arts,” said the school’s principal, Chris Briggs-Hale. “This is our first live performance in the past 18 months.”
In deference to pandemic regulations to include social-distancing requirements, the school held the first of two performances Dec. 9 for the sixth-grade Academy students.
That evening, the students played to an appreciative audience of parents, siblings and friends.
“We are coming up with innovative ways to getting together,” Briggs-Hale said.
The performance that evening featured piano solos by Joey Maida and Maya Harris, in addition to an original piece, “Mocking Bird,” composed by all of the musical students.
The students are on their own when it comes to practicing, with no assigned homework and no parental check marks, said Ian Ferguson, music teacher and conductor. “That’s how life goes,” he said. “If you put in the work, success happens.”
“The goal of the music program is to approach learning in a variety of ways,” said Miles Groth, an instructor at the Academy, who includes nature and the outdoors as a key piece of the Academy’s program.
Througout this week, students in the lower grades will also perform musical concerts for small audiences.