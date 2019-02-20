Brady Hankin, Brad Conlin and Cole Gray captured first-place titles at the Class 3A Region 4 wrestling tournament on Feb. 16 to lead a contingent of six Woodland Park grapplers that advanced to state.
Also joining the trio at the Pepsi Center in Denver this weekend will be Zach Dooley, Colton Simonis and Jacob Garner.
“We did well,” said Woodland Park coach Keith Sieracki about his team’s regional performance. “Now we have to take that momentum to state.”
Hankin, a 106-pound freshman, had no problems in his championship match, defeating Brendan Johnston from The Classical Academy, 13-2.
Hankin is ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class.
Only 20 wrestlers in state history have won four state championships.
“That would be cool if he did, but he has to get the first one out of the way,” Sieracki said.
Conlin (138), a senior, is making his second state appearance. He won his regional title by defeating Walker Kee of Lamar, 8-6.
Gray (160), a junior, will be making his third trip to the state tournament. He stamped his ticket by pinning TCA’s Liam Young in their title match finals match.
Junior Zach Dooley (113) took third place at the regional. He is making his second trip to state. Last year, he finished fourth.
Senor Jacob Garner (170) also claimed a third-place regional finish and is making his second trip to state.
Junior Colton Simonis (132) took fourth at regionals and is making his first state trip.
As a team, Woodland Park was third at regionals with 133 points behind Lamar and Brush, respectively.
Sieracki, a former Wisconsin state champion and long-time member of the United States National Team, believes all of his wrestlers have a chance to place high at the Pepsi Center.
“You put all this time in to get here and you have to leave it all out on the mat,” he said. “Go, go, go. Wrestle with no regrets. You should almost have to be pulled off the mat.”
Every wrestler is guaranteed at least two matches (two days) at state. Woodland Park will drive to Denver Thursday morning. First matches take place that afternoon.
“The biggest thing is to not get stressed out,” Sieracki said.