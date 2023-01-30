GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Celebrating five years of crafting life-changing menstrual products for girls in Third World countries, a group of women from Church in the Wildwood didn’t miss a beat.

The group, known as Sisters Helping Sisters, are a ministry founded by Jane Scanlon at the church in Green Mountain Falls.

“I love crafting, but don’t make time for it,” said Carla Chapman. “I like the camaraderie here; it’s psychologically gratifying to be making a positive contribution to the world.”

The women represent Days for Girls International whose members around the world assemble menstrual kits for girls. “We care about menstrual health and the fact that millions of girls and women don’t have access to the products,” Scanlon said.

As a result, girls stay home from school once a month during the menstrual cycle. “They get so far behind in school, they drop out,” Scanlon said.

The side effects of missing school often lead to early pregnancy by girls who are still children themselves. “If they can just stay in school, it has a domino effect on their lives and community,” she said. “Because of this simple thing.”

After five years of making the kits, the women have it down pat in a kind of assembly line, without the drudge.

Two of the women have personally delivered the kits. Carrie DeValk’s itinerary in 2018 included a trip to Nairobi, Kenya, where she packed bundles of kits for girls in a nearby village.

Scanlon combined a trip to Zambia in 2019 to attend a wedding and join a safari. “I knew the safari camp where we were going had a close relationship with the nearby village,” she said, adding that, in the village, she met the principal of the school.

However, now that time is marked by pre-COVID and after-COVID, Sisters has deferred delivery to Days for Girls International, which has adopted a large-scale distribution model.

Some of the kits have gone to refugee camps in Chad, for instance, and impoverished areas in Nicaragua. But the goal of the international organization is to teach the villagers to make the kits themselves, Scanlon said.

Sisters Helping Sisters meets quarterly at Church in the Wildwood, occasions that include a soup potluck, cookies and snacks.