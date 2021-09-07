The boy the woman wished to speak with was her step-grandson. He appeared as a teenager, and showed he felt he was an outcast from his family. He also had spent a short period of time in jail.
In heaven, he was running across the environment in happiness and also was riding a bicycle.
The woman wanted to know, “Why did you commit suicide?” She explained he had shot himself. The boy showed that on earth he was very unhappy; there was sadness. He also showed there was sexual abuse, which the woman said made sense considering what went on in the family. The boy showed a big male that appeared to him like a monster. This was his dad, who was threatening to him in his mind.
The boy was sending love to the woman, saying he couldn’t express love on earth. It would be seen as a weakness by his father who would take advantage. He was sending love now and wished he could have expressed love on earth.
The woman wanted to know if he had any information for his step-brother. To this he responded, “Don’t let your environment keep you captive. It’s what happened to me.” The woman said she would let the step-brother know, expressing she wished her step-grandson well and was proud he is now happy.
When we let go of our blocks, our soul can open up on earth, and in this case heaven, and sing its own unique song.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 40 years and is certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery as a spiritual director. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book. “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Contact her at broyalchange@gmail.com. Her website is, broyalchange.com.