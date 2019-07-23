After a few panic-stricken weeks at the Woodland Park Senior Center, lunch delivery has been restored.
Last month, Silver Key announced that the organization would cease delivering meals, citing lack of sufficient funding.
But in negotiations with Kathy Lowry, executive director of Teller Senior Coalition, Silver Key announced a compromise last week. According to an email sent to Lowry from Jason DeaBueno, president and chief executive officer of Silver Key, the center will have the option of lunches served three days a week.
The deal is that Silver Key cooks will make the meals at their site in Manitou Springs if a volunteer from the senior center would pick them up Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at St. Andrews Church in Manitou.
According to Jerry Burnham, president of the Woodland Park Senior Organization, it’s a go — a volunteer will pick up and deliver the meals to the center.