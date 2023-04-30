A signing ceremony that signals the go-ahead for the Tava House steakhouse, culinary school and event center in Woodland Station is the culmination of four years of perseverance for the investors.

Derek Waggoner presented the $5 million multi-use project in 2019 to the former Downtown Development Authority board which owns the property.

After negotiations stalled, Waggoner gave up and invested $150,000 in start-up costs on another property to begin the first phase of development.

But with new board members, Waggoner returned last year and succeeded in gaining approval for the project, from the DDA as well as the city council.

Waggoner returned as the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, a group of local investors.

But the stumbling blocks were all put aside April 28 with the ceremony at Fidelity National Title in Woodland Park.

Signing on the dotted line were Waggoner and Mark Weaver, investor, broker and project manager; Jon Gemelke, DDA vice-chair; Rusty Neal, city councilor and liaison to the DDA; and Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre.

Before the ceremony, Waggoner transferred $800,000 into the DDA bank account, a cash offer for the 6.63 acres in Woodland Station.

Weaver, who attended every monthly DDA meeting for the past year, and many before that, expressed relief and anticipation, particularly about the partnership with Victor Matthews.

Matthews, the award-winning chef of Black Bear restaurant fame, brought elegant dining to Green Mountain Falls in 1999 in a log cabin and, subsequently, the Front Range.

After closing the restaurant during the pandemic, Matthews pivoted to distilling Irish whiskey at the Black Bear, following a 130-year family tradition.

Matthews was exuberant about the Tava project, opening a bottle of Black Bear Irish Whiskey for all the celebrants.

“There’s a touch of vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar in this,” he said.

The culinary school will be the mountain campus of Matthews’ Paragon Culinary School, which sends chefs to restaurants across the region.

“At the Tava House we will have five levels of dining, from snacks to Michelin-style dining,” he said. “We’ll have banquet facilities where we can have weddings and receptions.”

With the restaurant and tap house, Matthews will put his mark on the gustatory scene in the City above the Clouds. “This was a long time coming,” he said. “The restaurant will be the crown jewel of Woodland Park.”

For Waggoner, it was time to celebrate, with the party moving on to 110 Reserve in the center of downtown.

According to Weaver, the investors expect to host a groundbreaking ceremony this summer, the date to be announced.