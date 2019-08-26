For art students at Cripple Creek/Victor High School, the annual Once Upon a Time in the West art show at the heritage center this summer is a wellspring for their talents.
The show, founded by Rod “Little Bear” Sutton, has an auxiliary purpose — contributing to the art department to enhance the curriculum.
This year’s artists donated $1,200 to the department. “We’ll use the money for electric potters’ wheels,” teacher Becki Evers said.
Along with the donations, the artists started a pilot program titled “Yes You Can…” a response to the age-old statement, “I can’t draw!”
To launch the program, one of the artists, Jon Zimmer, spent eight weeks as a mentor teaching graphic design to Alaura Niedosaliak, a senior at the school. “It was awesome for me,” Zimmer said. “She was wonderful.”
The program is a response to a nationwide issue. “Schools will cut art and music before anything else,” Zimmer said. “So we want to focus on art education.”