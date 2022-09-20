Many years ago, I was a policeman in Colorado Springs. I was a founding member of the first DUI team. I arrested hundreds of people for lots of offenses, such as DUI and marijuana possession. I never made anyone’s life better by sending them to jail.
People continued to drink to excess and smoke dope.
I came to understand that the people I arrested for DUI had an addiction problem. After the first 500 or so DUI arrests I made, I did some basic statistics. The AVERAGE blood alcohol level for the DUI arrests I made was .22. For a 180-pound male, that required consumption of nine or 10 drinks in one hour.
Now, I’ve drunk my share of beer, but I never could drink 10 drinks in an hour. DUI arrestees have an addiction problem and putting them in jail was not the solution. Taking them to jail only made their addiction problem worse after they lost their driver’s license, their jobs and spent several thousand dollars on bail and lawyers. I shoulda been driving my DUI arrestees to the detox center.
Marijuana legalization also presents an addiction problem, but it’s an addiction problem of a different sort.
When my father died, my family literally threw away grocery bags full of narcotic painkillers. I learned that when it comes to treating persistent pain, the only relief traditional medicine turns to are narcotics, and does so enthusiastically. When I had my knees and hip replaced, I, too, saw the narcotic treadmill firsthand. Access to marijuana for pain relief would have been a blessing to my father.
For some political leaders, however, doctors handing out addictive Tramadol, Vicodin and Oxycodone is somehow safe, but marijuana is far too dangerous for Teller County residents. There is very little medical supervision of narcotics other than a nurse asking the patient, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how’s your pain today?”
I’m pretty sure there are many in Teller County who could benefit from marijuana for pain relief as could have my father.
The city of Cripple Creek recently announced that it was on track to receive a share of Colorado’s $26 billion opioid settlement. Instead of bragging about how much opioid money it secured, wouldn’t it be better if the city took steps to reduce opioid addiction by making non-addictive pain treatment available to Teller County?
Medical use of marijuana is legal in 37 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, 19 states and the District of Columbia legalized recreational use; another 12 have decriminalized it. Only three states completely ban medicinal and recreational marijuana use — Kansas, Idaho and Nebraska.
It is time for Cripple Creek and Teller County to get off the opioid treadmill and join the majority of America by allowing sales of marijuana for at least medical use.
Mark Sievers is a resident of Cripple Creek.