Ongoing mechanical issues with school buses are delaying morning commutes for some students and their parents. Joel Quevillon, who has had children in the Woodland Park School District for 17 years, said the problem is a burden on families.
“The late bus issue has gone past a minor inconvenience,” Quevillon wrote in an email. “It is happening daily. Some routes are being combined because of buses that don’t run. Working parents are arriving late to work because of these late buses. Students are arriving late to school.”
In an interview with the Courier, Superintendent Steve Woolf said mechanical issues, not weather conditions, are the primary reason for late buses. There aren’t enough mechanics to repair the broken-down buses, Woolf said.
“When we start to be 15, 20, 25 minutes late, that’s way too much,” Woolf said. “When we have a mechanical breakdown, it takes more time to get a bus fixed and out the door.”
The school district is experiencing a shortage of working buses. To compensate, some bus drivers are running multiple routes. The problem is two-fold. Not only are buses running late, Quevillon said, but parents aren’t being notified about the bus delays.
“Many parents are not being contacted,” Quevillon said. “I see family cars at the bus stops and kids waiting in the cold winter temperatures because they didn’t get the messages. Half the time the messages go out late.”
The school district hired Durham School Services, which operates across 31 states, to provide transportation to students. Woolf said it is Durham’s responsibility to notify parents whenever a bus is behind schedule. A possible explanation for this failure to alert parents, he said, is that Durham has not had an official director in Woodland Park for the past school year.
“Most of us know what the solutions are,” Woolf said. “They (Durham) have got to find an effective director, they’ve got to have the mechanics they need, and they’ve got to have buses that run … They also probably need more bus drivers.”
Durham has not responded to the Courier’s requests for comment.
Del Garrick, the director of human resources for the school district, is picking up the slack for Durham by serving as the middle-man between Durham and the community to alert parents whenever a bus is running behind. Ideally, Garrick said, Durham should be notifying the parents directly.
“We’ve put some more specific rules in place in terms of communication,” Garrick said. “It all depends on when Durham get us that information. By the time I know there’s a delay, routes have already been missed. We’re trying to tighten that up.”
Garrick said these lapses in communication will be addressed as the school district revisits its contract with Durham. Some more specific protocols may be added to make communication run smoother than it has recently. Woolf said the school district is definitely still interested in keeping its contract with Durham so long as the bus services improve.
“We can’t keep doing what we’ve done,” Woolf said about Durham’s bus delays. “They know that, and we know that … Durham does great work across the nation. I assume these problems are an aberration, and they’ll fix it.”