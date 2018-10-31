A sartorial gold mine — pardon the pun — has set up shop at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek for the next three weeks. Thanks to Kathryn Chandler of Victor, who mined an estate sale, women lucky enough to hear about it can fill their wardrobes with designer fashion at fire-sale prices.
There’s a story behind Chandler’s ingenuity. “I bought clothes, shoes and accessories from a crazy shopper who had three bedrooms full of clothes with tags still on,” she said,adding that the items were from Macy’s, Dillard’s and Nordstrom, for instance.
“Madame Kat’s Collection” includes scarves, shawls, antique jewelry, leather coats, jackets, sweaters, shoes and boots.
The woman, whose first name is “Cass” lived in Aurora and had no heirs, Chandler said.
Chandler used a U-Haul to bring the clothes and racks to Victor where she recently sold the building and her businesses, Kat’s House of Liquor and Splendid Treasures.
She offered the collection as a fundraiser for the Aspen Mine Center, a nonprofit that offers space to 15 other nonprofits and whose director and program manager are Ted Borden and Angie Trelstad, respectively. Chandler will donate 20 percent of the sale proceeds to the center.
The clothes range in size from 10 to 14 and the shoes sizes 8 and 9. The shop at the Aspen Mine Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 17, or until the the racks are empty.