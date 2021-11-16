WOODLAND PARK • The annual Shop with a Hero iniative promostes fun and community camaraderie among law enforcement, first responders and families. Sponsored by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and organized by Lt. Renee Bunting, the three-day event begins with breakfast from McDonald’s for 500 children, followed by a “no cost” shopping excursion through Walmart.
Because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Teller County, the details of this year’s Shop with a Hero have changed. While McDonald’s continues to provide the breakfast, officers and first responders will bring the meals to Walmart.
“This is the second year that many parents aren’t working, and the second year they’re worried about Christmas presents,” Bunting said. “We’ve had 100 requests so far from the Victor area.”
Along with the shopping, the sheriff’s office is heading up the coat drive with the help of the area’s first responders. “There is a lot of pressure on first responders, last year and this year,” Mikesell said. “This kind of get us back to our base, to understanding what our community needs.”
Coat donations are accepted at McDonald’s, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff acknowledges that it’s been a tough 20 months.
“It’s not just COVID, not just all the nasty things we’re having to respond to right now, but there are so many issues,” he said. “We wanted all first responders to part of that joy of giving and the ability to help and give back to our community.”
To meet the needs of families in the area, Bunting relies on agencies in Teller County to provides the names of children eligible to come to the breakfast/shopping jaunt through Walmart.
While McDonald’s Corp. is donating the cost of the breakfast, the sheriff’s office hopes to raise $50,000 to cover the cost of helping 500 kids. The event is partially funded by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which raised $34,000 last year.
To help with Shop with a Hero, donors can write checks to the association, a nonprofit organization and mail to: Teller County Sheriff, 11400 U.S. 24, Divide, CO 80814.
Shop with a Hero is from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the Woodland Park Walmart.