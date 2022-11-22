Shop Small Saturday this year is on Saturday, Nov 26. This is the traditional date started over 12 years ago by American Express to ensure there was a “DAY’ for locally owned small businesses to THRIVE during the hectic holiday shopping season.
The Shop Small efforts have been expanded to include “year-round” campaigns to support the local “mom and pop” stores across this wonderful country. Why SHOP LOCAL? A recent study completed by SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) in VA says for every $1 you spend at a small business:
67 cents stays in the local community, with 44 cents goingto the small business owner and employee wages and benefits, and 23 cents getting reinvested in other local businesses.
That $1 creates an additional 50 cents of local economic impact, with 30 cents spent by the small business owner on local vendors and 20 cents spent by the owner and employees locally.
When you buy locally as well you help the environment — buying from a locally owned business conserves the energy and resources in the form of less fuel for transportation and less packaging.
Local business owners KNOW YOU and you KNOW THEM! You are their friends and neighbors. Local business owners are so passionate about what they do and they strive to serve you directly with great customer service.
Studies show local businesses donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of national chains. This particular statement is one I hope you will dwell a little time on. Do you have kids in school? Are they fundraising for a sport event, uniforms, etc? Are you involved in a local nonprofit? i.e., animal care, music, arts or seniors. If so, how many times have you asked a local business owner to donate? How many times have you shopped in their store or utilized their services offered? Our local businesses have shared they can be asked to donate to a worthy cause up to as much as seven times daily. This is where those dollars you invest locally comes back to support local charity causes!
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber was named Neighborhood Champion this year to promote SHOP SMALL for Saturday, Nov. 26. We urge you to support ALL the locally owned businesses here in Teller County! That includes those in Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Divide, Florissant and Victor!
Your support ensures we have a thriving service and retail industry in our region that hires locally and supports local nonprofits!
HAPPY LOCAL SHOPPING!
Debbie Miller is president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.