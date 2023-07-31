The decision to take a life or not reveals a lot in a person.

For me, facing that decision closed the door on a possible career in law enforcement.

It was another beautiful summer at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash. A security policeman, that day I was assigned to Security 2, a two-man patrol whose primary job was to respond to calls and assess the situation.

We got a report of movement in the woods surrounding the weapons storage area. The NUCLEAR weapons storage area. Use of deadly force is authorized. You take absolutely no chances with the nukes.

We dismounted our truck. We could hear something rustling. There was a stand of trees between us and the sound. I went to the right, my partner went left.

Suddenly, there he was. A man in camouflage fatigues with a pistol raised as if in readiness to fire.

“Freeze! Drop the weapon!” I shouted.

He froze. But the pistol was aimed at me.

I had him sighted center mass. I’m a four-time marksman with the M-16. No way I miss.

But I didn’t fire.

Something was wrong. You don’t assault a nuclear weapons storage facility with a pistol. The shock in his face. “For God’s sake, lower the gun,” I silently prayed.

The shock subsided and he realized his tenuous situation. I yelled again.

“Drop the (expletive) weapon!”

His white-knuckle grip relaxed and the gun dropped to the ground, a puff of pollen left by the plentiful Scotch pine marking its landing spot.

My partner took him to the ground. We handcuffed him and took him in for an unpleasant visit to security police headquarters. Investigators examined the weapon — a BB gun fashioned to look exactly like a Browning Model 1911.

He was just a young airman who was new to the base. He had no idea what was there. Someone in his section thought it would be hilarious to send him bird hunting near the most secure area in the Pacific Northwest.

He got a scare he surely still remembers. The jokester, no doubt, got a severe reprimand from their squadron commander. I felt relief — at least for a while.

I had made the right choice. But if I had been wrong, I would have been dead. The pistol was raised. Had he squeezed off a couple of rounds, there would have been nothing I could have done. My hesitation would have left a widow and three fatherless children.

That choice was too big to ever face again. I didn’t pursue a career in law enforcement after the Air Force.

Our police face use-of-force decisions every day. According to the National Institute of Justice: “law enforcement officers should use only the amount of force necessary to mitigate an incident, make an arrest, or protect themselves or others from harm. The levels, or continuum, of force police use include basic verbal and physical restraint, less-lethal force, and lethal force.”

But how could you measure the amount of force necessary without knowing the intent of the perpetrator? If they’re a bad actor, they have no moral dilemma. They have no protocols or guidelines. They’re just looking to escape being held accountable for their bad deeds.

So while you’re measuring the appropriate force, you die.

I have deep admiration our police. The job they do is not just thankless, it’s often reviled. They face choices that sometime have no right resolution.

Those choices are beyond me.