First Tee of Pikes Peak is launching summer programs in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs beginning on June 15.
Programs for kids ages 5-18 focus on personal growth and building character through golf.
Registration is now open for programs at Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center in Woodland Park and Valley Hi Golf Course in Colorado Springs.
First Tee of Pikes Peak’s reopening aligns with the Back2Golf playbook, a guide to the responsible return to golf and golf-related programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mission of First Tee of Pikes Peak is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Through after school and in school programs, The First Tee helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.
For more information, visit firstteepikespeak.org or call 719-597-1932.