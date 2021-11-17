Twinkling Christmas lights, festive fashions and effervescent beverages are among the things that sparkle during the winter holidays. Brilliant music and art performances, glittering jewelry and decorations shine, as do the lights of Hanukkiah (Hanukkah menorah), and the Kwanzaa Kinara (candleholder). Spirits are high, as friends and family gather to share traditions, customs and rituals ... and served, too, with toasts to happy and healthy new year made.
Raise a glass — or mug — to the holidays and welcome 2022 with one of these seasonal drink recipes, one hot, one cold:
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Courtesy of Food Network
6 cups milk
One-quarter cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
One-quarter cup sugar
2 tablespoons molasses
3 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
One-half teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
One-quarter teaspoon allspice
7 ounces good quality milk chocolate, chopped
Whipped cream, for serving
Mini marshmallows, for serving
Combine milk, cocoa powder, sugar, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar, cocoa powder and spices are dissolved and the milk is steaming, about five minutes. Do not let the mixture come to a boil. Whisk in the chopped chocolate a little at a time until smooth. Divide among six to eight mugs and garnish with whipped cream and marshmallows.
Holiday Party Punch
Courtesy of Sandra Lee
Serves 8
4 cups cranberry juice
1 bottle sparkling cider
1 liter ginger ale
One-quarter cup fresh lemon juice, about two lemons)
12 ounces vodka (optional)
1 orange, sliced
In a large bowl, over ice, combine all the liquid ingredients. Float the oranges on top for garnish and serve.