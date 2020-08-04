The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was found near the side of U.S. 24 near Cascade last week.
Dedrea L. Duncan, 22, was found dead alongside the roadway about 6 a.m. July 31, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Details on how she was killed were not released and no suspects were named.
Duncan's body was found after a caller reported seeing her body. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide and do not believe there is a threat to the public, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information regarding her death can call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
Duncan's death marks the 8th homicide in unincorporated El Paso County.
