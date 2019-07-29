A large house party in Green Mountain Falls ended in a shootout early Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred when a group of people left the gathering after an altercation, then returned and fired shots at the house at approximately 12:30 a.m. Someone inside the home in the 10500 block of Ute Pass Avenue returned gunfire, said deputies.
The Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Green Mountain Falls Town Marshal, the county's smallest police agency. Deputies conducted a neighborhood canvas that included interviews with witnesses. No injuries were reported, but multiple homes and other structures in the area were hit by bullets.
James Reynolds, a bartender at the Blue Moose Tavern, 10530 Ute Pass Ave., said the crowd at the party a block west of the bar was enormous, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"I started seeing cars pull up maybe 10:30, 11. You know, a lot of teenagers who weren't even coming into the bar. Just walking in the streets, which is not normal for here," Reynolds told KKTV.
The crowd of up to 70 teens scattered about two hours later, after the shots were fired, with many fleeing to the bar to hide, Reynolds said. About 15 cars drove out of the area then, some without lit headlights.
Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 390-5555.
Gazette reporter Leslie James contributed to this report.