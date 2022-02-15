So far in 2022, 10 Teller County deputies have been assaulted by inmates in the jail and the number of deputies assault or shot at on the job is at an all-time high, said Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
In a report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners Feb. 10, Mikesell said crime had escalated in the county, blaming mental-health issues along with the types of criminals.
“In the state of Colorado, they’re releasing inmates at a record rate, even though recidivism has declined,” he said.
At issue, Mikesell said, is the state’s releasing inmates without completing parole or probation requirements. “So that is putting them on our system to deal with that,” Mikesell said. “This is no longer a county where we can leave our doors open. It seems to me that this is something we are going to have to work on in the future.”
In an election year when divisiveness has increased and local contests are heating up, Commissioner Dan Williams asked for decorum. “I want to thank the people who are running now; we’ve been through a tough time a during the past two years,” he said. “You ought to be talking about the future, not the past. Talk about your own qualities and don’t tear down the opponent’s qualities.”
Satisfied over the defeat of the bill that would have banned the hunting of mountain lions, bobcats and Canadian lynx, Commissioner Erik Stone has another target. From listening to constituents, Stone is in favor of a bill that would add a portability factor to the Homestead Exemption. The exemption reduces the property taxes by half for the first $200,000 of a home’s value for disabled veterans and people who are 65 and over who have lived in their homes 10 years or more.
If passed by the legislature, portability would allow those with the exemption to keep the tax discount if they move. “The portability is for medical reasons only, for someone who can no longer live at high altitude,” Stone said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people in our county who are in that situation and are concerned about losing that exemption.”
If passed, the legislation would also include a raise on the amount of the exemption to a 50% reduction on the first $400,000 of a home’s value. “I testified in favor of the bill but don’t have a lot of hope for it because of the Democrats on the kill committee,” he said.
Stone added that if Republicans win the majority, there might be a better chance. “We’re hopeful,” he said.
As well, Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons testified in support of the bill before the state legislature Feb. 11.
In other business, the commissioners approved the addition of a 14th general election precinct within the county.
“There are 29 voters and 17 structures in the district,” said Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown, who requested the approval. The precinct is the small part of Green Mountain Falls that is in Teller County, rather than El Paso County. The redrawing is to ensure that no general election precinct is contained within more than one state representative, state senatorial or congressional district.
Brown announced that the Republican Party Caucus will be held at 7 p.m. March 1; the Democratic Party Caucus, which will be held via Zoom, is March 5; and the Republican Party Assembly is March 12. Updated details are available on the Teller County website, co.teller.co.us.
In his first report to the commissioners since taking office as county coroner, Steve Tomsky noted that there were 22 deaths in the county since Jan. 3. Of the 22, seven died while in hospice care, three while hospitalized and 12 deaths were unanticipated. Four people died by suicide, including one from Teller; the others lived elsewhere, he said.
With a new refrigeration unit and the assistance of Woodland Park forensic pathologist Daniel Lingamfelter, D.O., the coroner’s office will be able to conduct autopsies in-house. While the unit is at Tomsky’s business, Mountain Memorial Funeral Home, the bodies of the deceased will be separated from those that come to the funeral home, Tomsky said.
“Since taking over the department, which was abandoned, we still need to finish some 2021 quarterly case files and our annual report,” Tomsky said, referring to the abrupt resignations of the previous coroner Kayla Daughtery and her deputy Blanca Eberhardt.
To assist with the department, Tomsky received approval to hire Richard Reason, D.C., of Woodland Park, as his deputy.
The room was packed that day with county employees there to cheer on their coworkers who received employee service awards. They were:
Kim Mauthe, executive director for the Department of Human Services, received praise for her leadership. Mauthe rose through the ranks over the past 20 years to eventually lead the DHS team.
Laura Nelson, administrative assistant for the Department of Social Services as well as the Teller County Extension Office, was honored for five years of employment.
Keith Young, for 25 years with public works. Young was recognized for his dependability and expertise at running the snowplow during blizzards.
As well, Mikesell paid tribute to Nicolette Shearing for passing all the requirements for the high-demand job of dispatcher for the county as well as the El Paso-Teller 9-1-1 Authority.
The sheriff also honored Jeanean Hornyak, who at 92 is a vital member of the Teller County Sheriff’s Posse. Hornyak sent greetings but was unable to attend the meeting.