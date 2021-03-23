Children’s Hospital Colorado this month partnered with Generation Wild on a project that helps to bring smiles to kids who are very sick.
Children who are patients at Children’s — either in Colorado Springs or in Aurora — can make a drawing of a snowman they’d like to see come to life, but aren’t well enough to get out and create themselves.
The drawings are shared with children in the Front Range who have volunteered to actually make these snow-people, once there’s enough snow on the ground.
Then they photograph or take video of themselves with their snow creations and share it with the original artist and on social media.
I love this idea so much.
Not only does it engage children who are struggling with their health and give them a chance to be childlike and take their minds off their troubles, it gets other children involved, to learn the value of volunteering, appreciate their own health and do something for someone else.
#SayHiWithASnowman launched this month, just in time for the biggest snowstorm of the year (so far). And the results were adorable.
The young Children’s patients came up with some very imaginative snowmen, snowwomen and snow creatures, and their volunteer counterparts did not disappoint.
Even though the snow from last week’s storm is mostly melted, there’s still time for families to sign up as “dream snowman builders,” as Children’s calls them. Anyone interested in participating as a snowman builder can sign up and follow along on Generation Wild’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.
March was chosen for the launch of this campaign as it’s known as Colorado’s snowiest month, but April (and May!) can see snowflakes flying, too.
“Most Coloradans have distinct memories of the snowy days they experienced as children,” said Chris Castilian, executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado, which oversees Generation Wild. “There’s nothing like bundling up and bounding outside to play in the fresh snow. This winter, Generation Wild hopes to inspire more kids and families to enjoy the outdoors, lift spirits and spread a little kindness through building a snowman together for Grandma, a neighbor or even a child who is hospitalized. We believe that simple act can go a long way toward reducing the stressful feelings children are experiencing during this difficult time.”
The simple act of making a snowman is one of those childhood activities that we all remember. What is sweeter than sharing that experience with a young person who isn’t able to get out in the snow and cold to experience that themselves?
There’s also something to be said for getting the volunteer children out of the homes they’ve been cooped up in for the past year due to the pandemic, and outdoors doing something for the benefit of others.
See the article in today’s Woodmen Edition (at gazette.com/woodmenedition) for more photos and information. And consider becoming a “dream snowman builder” volunteer.
Or just get out there and in the childlike spirit and making your own snow creation (once we get a bit more snow, that is). It’s good therapy all around.
Michelle Karas is the editor of this publication and the three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.