On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 registered voters of the City of Woodland Park will have the opportunity to select four city council seats and one mayoral seat. The city’s municipal election is a non-partisan mail ballot election. Ballots will begin being mailed the week of March 14 to registered voters.
Of the four council seats up for election, three are for a four-year term and one is for a two-year term. The mayoral seat is for a two-year term.
The four councilmember seats up for election are currently held by Kellie Case, Hilary LaBarre, Stephanie Alfieri and Catherine Nakai. The mayoral seat which became vacant when Mayor Val Carr passed away in early 2021 still remains vacant, with Mayor Pro-tem LaBarre filling in. The five openings provide exciting opportunities for Woodland Park residents who have an interest in the betterment of our local municipal government to run for one of the vacancies.
In order to be eligible to run for any of the open positions, candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States for not less than one year, and a resident of the city of Woodland Park for not less than one year.
As a Home Rule City, the city has local control for its own governance through the City Charter, versus a Statutory City. Currently the council-appointed Charter Review Committee is reviewing the City Charter and will be recommending charter amendments on the ballot for voters to consider. The public hearing for the charter amendment considerations will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 20.
Important dates for those interested in running for council or mayor in the 2022 election are:
Jan. 4 – First day to pick up a petition for candidacy. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered voters in the city of Woodland Park are needed on the petitions. Petitions are available at the City Clerk’s office, located at 220 W. South Ave., Woodland Park.
Jan. 24 – the deadline to file petitions for candidacy in the City Clerk’s Office.
The City Clerk’s Office is always looking for individuals interested in being an election judge. This is a temporary paid position. If interested, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq can be contacted at 719-687-5295 or sleclercq@city-woodland park.org.