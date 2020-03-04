Question: I’ve already received a call from the U.S. Census Bureau wanting me to answer questions by phone. Is that new this year? I thought it always came through the mail — a questionnaire or something similar. Do you know anything about this?
Answer: I do! I attended the 2020 Elder Fraud Symposium in Denver on Jan. 29, where we heard from the FBI, IRS, U.S. Postal Service, Colorado attorney general, Federal Trade Commission and other professionals who prosecute and work to prevent elder fraud. During one panel, an FBI special agent said she already received a call claiming to be from the Census. Being inquisitive, she answered the recording asking her to enter the number of people in her household. Immediately a person came online and said, “Thank you for answering that question. What is your social security number and date of birth?” Sure enough, a scam.
Households will begin receiving official census mail beginning March 12 through March 20 with information on how to respond. Responses can be made by mail, phone or online. Those who receive mail at a P.O. box will not receive their census form by mail. Census forms will be delivered door to door starting March 16 for those individuals who have P.O. boxes.
If you do not respond to the census, expect a visit or call from census takers starting in May.
The Teller Senior Coalition, Woodland Park Senior Center and the Aspen Mine Center are playing an active role in ensuring seniors in Teller County get counted. There will be two Census events at the Woodland Park Senior center on March 20 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek will hold two events on March 25 and April 8 that will also include lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers will be there to answer any questions and lunch will be provided. The Teller Senior Coalition can provide transportation to these events. Call 719-687-0256 to schedule your ride.
Census 2020 is safe. Your information is kept confidential by law and cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. Everyone counts, so it so important that you complete your census. The Census Bureau is requesting information on your physical address as of April 1, plus the number of people who reside at that address. Everyone should be counted, from great-grandparents to newborns.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 719-689-3584, ext. 101.