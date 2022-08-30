Recently, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office releaesed a podcast in response to the retail cannabis initiative in Cripple Creek. Clearly opposed to the change, Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s argument claimed legal cannabis establishments would ruin Cripple Creek as we know it.
Yet, it is crucial to note that many of the sheriff’s talking points refer to black market cannabis operations, hard drugs, and criminal justice reform. None of his arguments correlate to legal cannabis.
Hard-drug
decriminalization
In fact, the sheriff opens this PSA with misinformation, claiming that the “decriminalization of hard drugs” has left their hands tied against drug-related crimes. However, Colorado has not decriminalized hard drugs. Possession of small amounts of hard drugs is no longer a felony, but it has not been decriminalized.
The sheriff uses his platform to discuss bond reform and social justice politics but fails to mention that legal cannabis consumers aren’t doing anything wrong. Legal cannabis consumers and buyers aren’t breaking the law; bond and bail reform simply does not apply.
Additionally, the sheriff admits that when legalization happened in 2012, “they didn’t understand the laws. And then, he confirmed it by stating that black market cannabis ceased to exist with legalization. This simply isn’t true. While they may not have understood the laws, the state clearly defined them.
Increased crime
Sheriff Mikesell believes that legal cannabis in Colorado is the source of increased crime. Yet looking at the Colorado Crime Statistics database, over the last 15 years, Teller County has seen a decrease in crime in all categories except auto-theft.
According to official statistics, Chaffee County, which has embraced retail cannabis, has also reported steep crime declines. So, if cannabis were the source of increased crime, wouldn’t you expect to see increases where cannabis is sold?
Fentanyl & opioid distribution
One of the biggest challenges facing most communities these days is fentanyl and the opioid epidemic. However, Sheriff Mikesell attempts to correlate the increase with legal cannabis — which is misdirection.
In fact, multiple studies have shown that communities with legal cannabis saw an exponential decline in the number of fentanyl deaths. Even Medicaid statistics on prescription drugs show that legal recreational cannabis decreases legal opioid use.
Marijuana taxes – The big lie
The sheriff also discusses marijuana taxes calling them “a big lie” and stating that no Teller County schools, nor his office, have seen any of that money. However, a quick glance at state budget documents proves otherwise.
In fact, Teller County schools have received more than $1.5 million from state taxes collected on marijuana sales over the last five years. Additionally, law enforcement agencies in Teller County, including the TCSO, Woodland Park Police Department, and Cripple Creek Police Department, have applied for and received grants totaling nearly half a million dollars.
In total, Teller County has received over $2 million in marijuana tax money – without having any legal sales in the county.
Cannabis tourism
According to data, 29% of leisure travelers — 18% of all Americans — want to participate in cannabis-related activities while on vacation. Forbes reported last year that $4.5 billion in cannabis sales were driven by tourists. These are tax dollars that Cripple Creek cannot afford to lose.
Federal legalization is just around the corner, and with that comes interstate commerce. When that happens, cannabis consumers will be able to purchase cannabis, like wine – from the region of their choice. People on the East Coast will be able to purchase cannabis grown in Salida, and Colorado buyers will be able to get true ocean-grown varieties from California.
In other words, there will come a day when people don’t have to stay in our hotels, buy food from our restaurants, or spend money in our shops and casinos to enjoy the finest cannabis Colorado offers.
As a tourist-driven community, every day Teller County drags its feet on embracing cannabis is revenue lost. Residents and business owners — if you want to benefit from seeing Cripple Creek bustling with tourism again and overflowing with tax revenue, know the facts and vote “Yes” on retail cannabis this November.
Kristina Etter is a resident of Florissant.