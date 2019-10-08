Driven to put an end to child abuse and neglect, Shane Cornell combines fundraising with music festival.
Cornel, founder of LO2 presents, has orchestrated the Winter Music Series two evenings of classic rock at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
The Grind 5280, a Denver-based rock, dance and country cover band, performs Oct. 19. Half Way There, featuring the music of Bon Jovi, with guest appearance by Riverbottom, headlines a Nov. 16 concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. each night.
Cornell launched his brand in the first-of-its-kind music festival in June on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The festival raised funds for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
The concerts are fundraisers for The National Foundation to End Childhood Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN), a nonprofit organization founded last year by Lori Poland, Cornell’s cousin.
Abducted at the age of 3 from her front yard in Denver in 1993, Poland was abused and thrown into an abandoned outhouse in Evergreen. “She spent 3 ½ days there and was found just randomly by some bird watchers,” Cornell said. “They heard her whimpering in there.”
Thirty-six years later, Poland is dedicated to helping others who suffer child abuse. “I am strong and have reinvented my calling with EndCAN,” she said, speaking from her home in Denver. “I know I have the capability to help wounded people.”
Child abuse is something people don’t want to talk about, Poland added. “I know I’m climbing a mountain, just like people did for breast cancer or teen pregnancy,” said Poland, who serves as executive director of EndCAN.
EndCAN uses donations to fund research and to provide resources for training specialists in preventing child abuse. “There are amazing organizations out there but not enough funding,” she said.
With tens of millions of people affected by child abuse, the effects are far-reaching. “Of all of our mass shooters, there is not a single one who hasn’t been abused as a child,” Poland said.
With EndCAN, Poland hopes to get people talking — to help victims with subsequent follow-ups. “Nobody asks the questions (years later) so that’s what I’m doing” she said. “It’s a great job!”
For Cornell, music can be a source of emotional relief. “A lot of the classic rock music comes from troubled childhoods of musicians, their stories and such and music is their release,” he said. “Some of the greatest songs in history are written about hard times and coming out of that.”
The emotional connection between music and sorrow is the source of the concert themes. “A lot of the people go to shows to get away from real life and, for a moment, have a good time, enjoy the music and dance like nobody’s watching,” he said. “It’s really cool, the exciting personal thing.”
But then there’s the business side of the glamour. “How do I pay for these shows? How do I get sponsors and how do we go about those things?” he said.
Tickets for each concert are $15, $25 for the show and food provided by Carmen’s Tapas Grill, and $40 for a VIP ticket, which includes a meet-and-greet with the band members. Tickets are available online LO2presents.com or on Facebook at LO2 presents.