One of the most important things seniors can do for their health is to exercise regularly. As we age, exercise becomes important for reasons far beyond why we might have exercised when we were younger. Our ability to continue to care for ourselves depends on it.
Exercise supports our continuing strength, balance, mobility, stamina and movement. So many aspects of our lives depend on these abilities, which becomes more evident as we age. Remaining socially active, getting in and out of a vehicle, driving, shopping, cooking, cleaning, dressing, walking, climbing stairs, even toileting and bathing, getting in and out of chairs and bed all depend on our body’s ability to rise to the occasion of these activities.
Besides helping us maintain our abilities in continuing to carry out the activities of daily living, being active pays dividends within our bodies. Being active improves our sense of well-being. Being active creates more energy for our bodies to use. It means improved balance, mobility, appetite and brain activity. Being active supplies our bodies with more oxygen. Our bodies use oxygen to create energy in our cells. Our body’s immune system uses oxygen to kill invading bacteria. And our eyes are especially in need of oxygen to function correctly.
Finding ways to be active while respecting the limitations of aging are important to making exercise both productive and accessible. Having a discussion with your physician is a good starting point to understand your particular needs, concerns and limitations.
Woodland Park offers great ways for seniors to stay active:
Visit the Woodland Park Aquatic Center and look for a class that appeals to you. Or buy yourself a kickboard and show up during open swim times and do some kicking, leg lifts, arm curls or aquajogging. Water exercises are great for those who have difficulty moving, joint pain or arthritis.
Visit Memorial Park and stroll around the pond. On Fridays, the Farmer’s Market is active from 8-1 p.m. and provides another great venue for walking, people watching, social interaction and shopping.
Find a friend or grandkid and take a walk on any of the local trails in town.
Difficulty leaving home does not have to be an impediment to being active. There are many ways to meet your exercise needs at home. Many exercise programs geared toward seniors are available on the internet. Some key terms for searches are chair exercises, resistance band classes for seniors, aerobic classes for seniors and yoga.
Investing in a piece of exercise equipment that appeals to your particular sensibilities can be a game changer.
Summer is short here. COVID-19 restrictions are easing. Now is a great time to rediscover how good moving our bodies, building strength and balance and improving our outlook can feel. Nothing is truer about senior fitness than this old adage: “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.”
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.
Ron Weitner is the owner and administrator at The Aspen at Woodland Park. For more information about The Aspen at Woodland Park visit theaspen.life or email Ron at ron@elementsofliving.life.