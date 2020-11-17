By Devani Unbewust
Senior’s Choice Benefits has been serving Woodland Park seniors for the past eight years. Our mission is to serve the people of Teller, Park and El Paso counties by protecting, promoting and ensuring their financial security, health and well-being.
At Senior’s Choice Benefits, we prepare folks who are in the initial enrollment period, care for folks 65 years old and above with Medicare and people with disabilities who have Medicare by providing them information to navigate the confusing world of medicare insurance.
The timing for choosing which plan is appropriate for a person is essential and the process to ensure coverage is complex and requires someone with the knowledge of all the options available. I am an independent broker and because of this, I have knowledge of all the main plans to include Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans and Medicare Prescription Drug plans. I represent all of the companies that provide the plans that are available in Teller and Park counties.
Working with our seniors, I can ensure they are screened completely and are given the information to choose the right plan for them and protect them from receiving financial penalties if they don’t follow the processes correctly.
Being a Medicare Insurance broker I see it as my responsibility to help people by providing the following services:
Conducting a thorough needs analysis of the individual to identify the right Medicare Plan available to answer their needs.
Assist those that qualify to receive additional assistance for prescriptions.
Act as an advocate for all my clients when any Medicare issues arise and require external support.
Over the years I have built a base of over 800 clients whom I continue to help even after enrollment. Having grown up in Woodland Park and Teller County, it is my passion and privilege to support the people of our community and look forward to every opportunity I can to help those who have questions. I enjoy being part of an incredible network of health care professionals who, working together, mutually support each other to ensure coverage for our county.
I have had the privilege to work with great organizations such as the Aspen Mine Center to assist them in providing information and care for the seniors in the community by personally providing informational classes, answering questions and coming to their location to sign up new members.
I primarily work through referrals from my clients and many businesses throughout Teller, Park and El Paso counties. I am available to hold seminars and conferences to educate people on the Medicare processes and will happily answer your questions, whether you are a client or not.
The seminars and conferences I can provide are designed to assist someone just starting out in the Medicare world or someone who has had a Medicare plan and just has a few questions. I have held these at the Pike Peak Regional Hospital, The Woodland Park Public Library, Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek and the Senior Center in Woodland Park.
Getting a hold of me is easy. I can be reached at 352-9268 or dunbewust@gmail.com or seniorschoicebenefits@gmail.com. If you are unable to reach me or wish to do your own research before speaking with me as an agent, you can get information from www.medicare.gov.
Being a part of the Golden Bridge Network is a great privilege and has afforded me an opportunity to greatly expand my reach to better help more people in our community. I am enjoying the hard work of the members of the Golden Bridge and their passion for helping the seniors in Teller County and look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 687-3330.