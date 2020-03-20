Rather than the usual gathering at lunch time, members of the Woodland Park Senior Organization will receive five frozen meals to be picked up at the Senior Center from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays only at 321 N. Pine St. in Woodland Park. Included will be additional items such as oranges and milk.
The new regimen by Silver Key senior services is intended to limit unnecessary personal contact, in keeping with the new normal of social distancing in accordance with coronavirus precautions.
Suggested donation is $11.25 per person for the five meals
Reservations will be taken until 12:45 on Friday for the following week starting on March 20. For reservations, go to the organization’s website, woodlandparkseniors.com. Look for updates on the Woodland Park Senior Center Facebook page.
In addition, for anyone needing meals delivered to the door, the organization has several volunteers ready to go. For information, call 687-3877.