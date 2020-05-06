Woodland Park High School girls’ soccer coach Dan Ganoza had high hopes for his team this spring. He was optimistic that it would be competitive and in the mix for a postseason berth.
Those hopes were dashed last month when CHSAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For us not to even play a game was tough,” Ganoza said. “I was hoping to we could get in at least a few games at the end of the season.”
The Panthers were supposed to play their season opener on March 12 at Pueblo East. Two hours before they were to board the team bus and head south, word came that the Pueblo School District canceled the match due to the situation involving the coronavirus.
“We never even got on our own practice field this season because of snow,” Ganoza said. “We were in the gym and practiced a few times in the Springs. We never even put up nets on our practice field.
“This is definitely disappointing for our whole team.”
Ganoza’s club did play a scrimmage game at Buena Vista on March 10. The coach was impressed with what he saw from his team, especially on defense. “With the seniors I had. With the defense I had. This was going to be a good year for us.”
The defense was going to be stabilized by seniors Tea Hopkins, Alexandra Lanucha and Lily Gradinjan, and junior Keziah Friesema.
Senior Sarah Iskra, perhaps the best all-around athlete on the team (she will play basketball at Bethany College in Kansas) was going to be a defensive midfielder.
“I really felt that we could have played with anybody this season,” Ganoza said. “I feel so bad for our seniors. They never got the chance to finish their careers the way they had hoped.”
Ganoza added that there likely will be long-lasting effects from having a canceled spring season.
“We had no JV games this season to groom those players for next year,” he said. “They didn’t get the chance to develop skills, develop confidence — the things that get you prepared for varsity.”
The Panthers had seven seniors on this season’s roster: Maddyson Cantrell, Gradinjan, Hopkins, Iskra, Lanucha, Karly Purkey and Sydney Robinson.
They join a list of about two dozen other Teller County senior who missed out on spring sports. Seven Teller County prep sports teams did not get the opportunity to compete this spring: Woodland Park girls soccer, boys track, girls track, and baseball; and Cripple Creek-Victor boys track, girls track, and baseball.
Here is a look at the seniors for each of those schools and the sports they play:
WOODLAND PARK
BASEBALL
Joey Babin
Tristan Dimery
Zak Ludwick
Garrett Richardson
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Maddyson Cantrell
Lily Gradinjan
Tea Hopkins
Sarah Iskra
Alexandra Lanucha
Karly Purkey
Sydney Robinson
TRACK AND FIELD
Elizabeth Brink
Zach Bunge
Gunnar Grace
Oliver Lampton-Adkins
Matias Lopez
Nick Nijkamp
Elliott Patterson
DJ Pedroza
Vaughn Rea
Davey Schoenberger
Rayna Smith
Maddison Sullivan
Nic, Warren
CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR
BASEBALL
Braden Schwab
Cassie Castillo
Jacob Walinski
TRACK AND FIELD
Dasha Eslauer
LuLu Faulk