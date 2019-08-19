In a time when senior citizens have a tendency to isolate, particularly in rural areas, Kari Knutson, the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Senior Expo Aug. 10, focused on relationships.
“We need each other; we all have a lot to offer and a lot to give,” said Knutson, a Denver psychologist and counselor. “There are times we need help and times we need to move ourselves forward.”
She said relationships are strengthened by self-awareness.
“Knowing yourself, understanding your needs will help you connect with other people in meaningful ways,” Knutson said. “Whether you’re introverted or extroverted we need each other.”
Knutson emphasized that everybody is in a relationship with everybody. “We are all connected, with people we know, people we don’t know, people we like and especially people we don’t like,” she said.
The universal-relationship concept changes how people engage with others while facades such as job title, status, ability, or disability go away.
“People who have retired often feel the loss of the job title, the working way of life,” she said. “You are not your job; you are a person doing a job, and you still have a lot to give.”
In today’s polarized world, Knutson’s psychological insights are timely. “What we believe, value and how we behave and communicate are based on how we grew up and who influenced us,” she said.
For instance, keeping the views of others in perspective offers a pathway to recognizing that there might be another way of thinking, believing or doing. “But persistence in shutting out another opinion keeps the focus on the issue rather than the person,” she said. “Because awareness is the greatest agent for change.”
Knutson’s insights were appropriate for her audience. “People need to be connected to each other, despite having different needs, circumstances and situations,” she said. “We all want to make our lives better and most of us make our lives better if we’re connected to each other.”
The Golden Bridge Network sponsored the event, which was held at Mountain View United Methodist Church.