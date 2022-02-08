The actress Betty White, who was beloved the world over, died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, but a philanthropic challenge issued in her name continues to add to her legacy of supporting animal charities.
To date, donations via Facebook and Instagram to animal shelters and rescues in the U.S. for the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a movement that encouraged people to donate just $5 to a local shelter or rescue in White’s name Jan. 17 (which would have marked her 100th birthday), have exceeded more than $12.7 million, according to Meta.
Those $5 donations added up, and many pledged higher amounts.
“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling,” Robin Ganzert, who leads American Humane, an animal welfare organization that White was involved with for more than 60 years, told the Associated Press last month.
“Betty White was a champion for animals and Best Friends Animal Society was lucky enough to receive donations from her for over 20 years,” said society CEO Julie Castle, interviewed for Variety. “She was always thinking and caring for pets in need and this challenge is a beautiful way to support your local shelter and honor her legacy. We are so thankful for everything she has done for animals and we are so grateful for all who are donating to help save them all.”
In the Pikes Peak region, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter had received more than $12,000 from the #BettyWhiteChallenge as of Jan. 18.
“Betty White had a passion for animals and wanted to educate people about animal welfare,” said Angie Davis, executive director of the nonprofit in Divide. “The day after her death on Dec. 31, one of our great donors came in with $100 to start the challenge.”
For TCRAS, the funds raised during the challenge will help to pay “lifesaving measures for pets,” such as external medical care, X-rays, special diets and behavioral needs.
Davis said of White, “She cared a lot about animals; they were her passion. I bet she’s got a huge smile on her face right now.”
At the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide, founder Darlene Kobobel said there was a definite spike in donations last month, although it was hard to tell which ones came in the name of White. The good thing was, there were more donations!
“We definitely saw a benefit from the #BettyWhiteChallenge,” Kobobel said. “We had a blast of donations in January.”
Throughout her lifefime, White was a tireless advocate for animals, from adopting homeless pets herself to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.
Along with her interest in animal welfare, Betty White was one of television’s “Golden Girls,” most recently starred in the sitcom “Hot in Cleveland,” and is well known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Betty White Show.”
“My preoccupation with animals is an open secret,” White wrote in her 2011 book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”
“Be More Like Betty” is a new catchphrase amongst animal lovers.
If you missed her “challenge,” it’s never a bad time to support local animal nonprofits. Here are a few to consider:
Adoptable Animal Rescue Force (aarfcolorado.com)
Denver Dumb Friends League (ddfl.org)
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (hsppr.org)
National Mill Dog Rescue (nmdr.org)
Safe Place for Pets (safeplaceforpets.org)
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (tcrascolorado.org)
Adopting a rescue animal is the best way to help a homeless pet!
