WOODLAND PARK • A large crowd of Democrats showed up for Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s campaign stop Oct. 16 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The incumbent senator is facing a tight race with Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.
Bennet, a Democrat, made the case for his reelection based on past accomplishments on health care, veterans’ issues, land protection, education, and infrastructure investment including critical wildfire prevention and forestry management.
Dennis Luttrell, the Democratic candidate running for Teller County commissioner, also appeared. Luttrell previously served two terms as county commissioner and has decided to come out of retirement to serve the county’s interests.
The large turnout, enthusiasm and energy in the room defies assumptions that Teller County is a mostly Republican-oriented group of voters. And current data from the county clerk’s website suggests more moderate and left-leaning sentiments as well. As of Oct. 3, there are 10,608 registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters compared to only 7,772 registered Republicans in Teller County.
Ballots were mailed to registered voters starting Oct. 17 and must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you didn’t receive a ballot, contact the clerk and recorder's office at 719-689-2951.