We had two Christmas trees at my childhood home: One was a “fancy” tree, aka my Mom’s tree, decorated with white lights and sparkling crystal ornaments that was erected in the “formal” upstairs sitting room; the other was downstairs on the basement level, where my dad had his “man cave” (long before such places were called that). It was donned with multicolored lights and cheap silver tinsel, and all the colorful crafty imperfect ornaments my siblings and I made at school.
My dad loved Christmas so much that tree sometimes stayed up well past the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” I don’t exaggerate when I say that one year it remained twinkling and bright through Easter. He hated to take it down and relegate his downstairs lair back to its bare bones furniture.
I loved both the trees. And these days when I put up a tree in my own home it’s kind of an amalgam of the two. White lights and a mish-mash of ornaments, some fancy and some not-so-much.
I see a lot of friends have already put up their holiday trees. This is not unusual to do around Thanksgiving time, but many this year had barely put away the Halloween decorations before the trees and wintry decorations went up. In my neighborhood, the number of inflatable outdoor decorations and lights grows by the day.
I have to admit, I love to see it.
“From the coronavirus pandemic and quarantines to a contentious presidential election season and all sorts of bad news thrown in, 2020 is a year many say they’d like to forget. But it’s the perfect excuse to fast-forward to the merriment of the holiday season,” stated a recent article, “Extra early Christmas decorating: It’s a thing for 2020,” in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Marsha Chinichian, the resident clinical psychotherapist at Mindshine, was quoted in a recent Good Housekeeping article, “Studies show that decorating for the holidays improves mood and ignites positive memories. Holiday decorating ignites the child in each of us, eliciting positive emotions.”
I think stories of holiday traditions can do the same for our souls.
This year, especially, I could use an “extra” injection of holiday spirit, and I suspect some of you could, too.
I’d like to share some of your fond holiday memories/traditions in this space later this month. Email me at the address below a description of holiday nostalgia or even a new 2020 holiday tradition to share with our readers. I will share a selection here in print on Dec. 16 and if there are a lot, perhaps on Dec. 22 as well.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, Winter Solstice or something else, I’d love to hear some of your fondest memories and share your traditions.
With our state entering a new, stricter phase of coronavirus restrictions just before the beginning of December, I felt the walls close in around me just a bit tighter. I started to see holiday events get canceled or go virtual.
But in my own neighborhood, the twinkling lights increase day by day, bringing a sense of holiday spirit to a spirit-challenged year.
So grab a cup of mulled cider or hot cocoa with marshmallows and jot down/type up what puts you in a holiday mood, or brightens a winter evening for your family.
We all “need a little Christmas,” right now.
Email your holiday remembrances, traditions, vignettes and good vibes to Pikes Peak Newspapers Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.