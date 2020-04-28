If you haven’t watched actor John Krasinski’s “Some Good News,” a YouTube show produced from his home that features only positive news, you’re missing out.
Go to bit.ly/Some_Good_News and catch up on all the SGN “shows.” They are filmed in the Krasinski home, often with a cameo by the actor’s wife, Emily Blunt (who may also be the cameraperson), and/or some of Krasinski’s pals from “The Office.”
It’s a few minutes of happy stories at a time when they are most welcome.
Last week marked the fourth episode, which recapped a live virtual prom Krasinski hosted and “DJ’d” for all the high school seniors missing out on that rite of passage.
He got his friends Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers to perform live (from their respective homes) as high schoolers across the country donned their prom garb and danced the night away (at home).
I was so moved I cried.
Yes, I’m a fan of good news.
And so are you.
When we conducted our latest reader survey, it was no surprise that readers across all four Pikes Peak Newspapers editions asked for more “good news.”
You requested more feel-good features on students, seniors and local businesses.
In the time of coronavirus, the bright spots of news are crucial for our collective, quarantined mental health.
At least for mine.
And at PPN we curate for you a mix of news, features, entertainment stories, sports, business and opinion.
But it may seem that during this strange time of sheltering at home, the news we’re including tends to be more, well, newsy.
Our print space has been smaller than usual, and we’ve been endeavoring to bring you more of the news you need versus some of the fun pieces you’ve come to expect.
For instance, Breeanna Jent, the PPN editorial assistant, typically picks four upcoming local events and capsules them for you on page 2. However, with COVID-19-forced cancellations of gatherings, there haven’t been any events to share. So Bree has been channeling her efforts toward reporting news.
If you missed her recent feel-good story about a Teller County teen creating art to comfort other kids during this uncertain time, check out “Woodland Park teen finds solace in art while sheltering in place” at bit.ly/2SbYlJQ.
Our “Through the Lens” photo pages have been reduced or skipped in recent weeks, but we are still sharing those photos on our website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.
We don’t like it when we can’t fit all the good stuff in, and hope to be back up to our typical page count soon — perhaps with the reopening of businesses including ours (we happy few at PPN are in our second month of remote work).
I like to think of this paper, and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers, as all good news. We are dedicated to bringing you hyper-local news from your community and telling the stories that show what your neighbors are doing.
Here are some of my “positive picks” from recent weeks: “Teller County women crafting masks, hospital gowns in response to need” (bit.ly/3aEk2IF), and “When ‘empty’ is a good thing: Heightened interest in pet adoptions clears kennels during stay-at-home order” (bit.ly/3bIIiuE).
Often we hear about the best stories from you. I’d love to hear any “good news” you’re seeing in your neighborhood right now — just drop me a line at the email address below. Perhaps you’ll see your story in these pages next week.
We all could use some good news right now.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.