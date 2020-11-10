Our creative community is in dire need of our support.
Music, art, theater, dance, films, museums, galleries, individual artists, art events and the like are the cultural apparatus we turn to for diversion, upliftment and entertainment.
With a tumultuous election only just behind us, a pandemic that is taking more lives as we speak, work and school anxieties, and, of course, the upcoming holiday stressors on emotions and finances, we need diversions.
“The creative economy is one of the sectors most at risk from the COVID-19 crisis. Arts, culture, and creativity are one of three key sectors (along with science and technology as well as business and management) that drive regional economies. Any lasting damage to the creative sector will drastically undercut our culture, well-being, and quality of life,” reports a recent study from Brookings.edu.
When arts and culture suffer, it’s not only the economy that takes a hit, but also our collective health and well-being.
“Arts contribute a lot to our health — mentally, emotionally and as a community, as we weather things like social and racial divisions, a global pandemic, isolation and things like that,” Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region’s Deputy Director Angela Seals told the Gazette last week. “There are a lot of divisions right now. Arts are a part of the solution of rediscovering our unity.”
COPPeR launched its new campaign #ElevatedByArt last month, featuring short videos that seek to remind us of the importance of a local, thriving arts scene. The films can be viewed online at COPPeR’s Facebook page and ElevatedByArt.com. Meanwhile, the public is invited to share their social media posts and videos about art’s impact on their current lives by using the hashtag #ElevatedByArt.
Arts and music organizations in the Pikes Peak region have been adjusting to the new climate of smaller or outdoor audiences and implementing virtual programming. But the revenue from these programs pales in comparison to what a full season would look like.
“In Colorado and around the world, artists and arts and culture organizations have been hit hard by COVID-19, losing revenues due to canceled events and loss of sales, and facing reduced contributions indefinitely,” states the Colorado Business Community for the Arts website.
Arts Through It All (cbca.org/arts-through-it-all/) is a a collaborative campaign to support Colorado’s arts and culture community.
How can you help? Here are some suggestions from CBCA:
• If you purchased tickets to a performance, exhibit or cultural event that’s been canceled, do not ask for a refund. With canceled performances, closed facilities, empty museums and postponed festivals, this income is desperately needed by those organizations.
• Donate directly to arts and cultural organizations you enjoy. Arts organizations need generous donors to help them make up for lost event revenue and sustain their operations now and into the future.
• If there are groups you already support philanthropically, and you still have the financial capacity to do so, consider increasing your gift.
• Invest now in your creative future and purchase gift certificates, subscriptions or memberships.
• Continue to take advantage of cultural programs. Many cultural organizations have introduced wonderful online programming — exhibitions, classes, concerts — including creative activities for kids and families at home.
• Buy art, music, merchandise. Many artists have e-commerce sites to sell their works. Support a local nonprofit or commercial gallery. Buy music from a local band. Get a sticker, mug or T-shirt that supports a cultural organization.
• Support creative businesses. Many small artisan businesses, including crafts, clothing, furniture, even artisanal food and spirits, are also facing enormous challenges. Even if their storefront is closed, most businesses have ways to buy local online.
• Hire an artist. Do you need graphic design work? Photo editing? Copywriting? Are there projects you can source to an artist working from their home? Invite an artist to perform on your next Zoom conference call.
The Brookings study finds that, “With reduced demand for large cultural events as a result of social distancing, there is an opportunity for communities to shift to locally sourced culture. Communities can develop strategies to hire local creatives and create online portals and platforms to allow residents and businesses to hire local artists, musicians, and performers for smaller-scale, local events.”
According to Americansforthearts.org, the estimated national impact of the coronavirus on the arts to date is $14.1 billion, with a median financial impact per organization of -$30,000.
“Keep dollars local and buy handmade,” Seals told the Gazette.
“Those are the ways the community can support. Make a year-end donation to nonprofits. Consider which arts group has elevated you in the past and support them now.”
We’ve seen many creative solutions in the Pikes Peak region, from livestreamed concerts and theater productions, to outdoor art galleries and shows. Nevertheless, our creative community is hurting. If there’s a band or artist or organization that you typically follow, find a way to support them these next few months. Buy ticket to a virtual performance, order an artwork for a holiday gift, make a donation — to help them survive until we’re on the other side of COVID-19.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.