WOODLAND PARK • With rapt attention, second graders at Columbine Elementary School have their eagle eyes on birds these days.
Junior Wildlife Ambassadors, the students are doing research for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology which records bird sightings around the country. The research is part of the lab’s Project FeederWatch Program.
Little birders of Woodland Park, last week, the students trekked to the bird sanctuary at the Nature Center, a forested area adjacent to the playground, to test their knowledge of birds. “As ambassadors, they will teach their classmates how to use the bird sanctuary during recess periods,” said Claudia Miller, who teaches the Wildlife master class.
Equipped with binoculars, sketch pads and curiosity, the students participated in the official Cornell “count” day at the sanctuary where they placed bags of bird seed, an invitation to bIrds to come on over.
Over the course of the six-week class, the students have observed stellar jays, white-breasted nuthatches, mountain chickadees and mourning doves, data which they send to the Cornell lab.
Along with the binoculars, sketch pads and backpacks, the students can set up their own feeder watch program at home with the mini-platform feeders they crafted during the class.
In addition to learning about birds of the West, the second graders heard a presentation by Terri Collins, the area’s wildlife rehabilitator, who talked about rescuing injured squirrels and raccoons.
The city of Woodland Park funded the program, Keep Woodland Park Beautiful paid for the dedication signs on the Nature Center, and Wild Birds Unlimited provided educational support.