Seasons come alive on Mueller State Park trails in Teller County
Beauty that almost knocks you over — reds, greens, yellows and oranges — the leaves of Colorado explode at Mueller State Park.
But as fall begins to wane in anticipation of snow and cold as October sneaks along, a hike last week on the Wapiti (Elk) Trail with Linda Groat may have been the last of the season’s prime time.
Groat, Mueller’s program manager, leads tours for children in the region, many of whom exhibit what writer Richard Louv has called “nature-deficit disorder.” That means kids don’t get outside nearly enough.
Groat’s tours are intended to show the drama, the excitement and the vivacity of nature. “I think kids today are more distant from the natural world, playing their games,” she said. “We want kids to learn what nature is all about so they can be good stewards when they grow up.”
Groat knows a lot about what makes nature tick. Her hikes are intended to awaken the sense of touch, sight and smell as she plucks a plant and talks about its characteristics.
Yarrow, for instance, has medicinal properties. “Americans and pioneers would use yarrow to bandage their wounds,” she said. “You can scrunch it and smell that it truly has some antiseptic qualities to it.”
The scrunching might be a trick, but an effective one. “It’s these little things that open their eyes and they want to know more,” she said.
There’s a lot going on in the park. Besides, the blustery winds, there is other evidence of approaching winter, courtesy of the squirrels who are digging holes like mad.
“They’re making their holes bigger underground where they can spend the winter,” Groat said. “Some that hibernate will be collecting food to store in the tunnels with them.”
ADAPTATIONS
The park is full of limber-pine trees — which prove their name as the branches are extremely flexible, each with five short needles. “For trees that grow in snowy places, the snow won’t break the branches which bend and the snow slides off,” Groat said.
On the other hand, the needles of a blue spruce tree roll when placed between the fingers while needles of the Douglas fir are flat and don’t roll, she said. “They’re friendly to shake hands with, not real pokey; so, if it’s flat and friendly, it’s a fir,” she said.
Along with the pines, the aspens tell a story of nature. For instance, some trees brilliant with orange have tips of red at the top. “So when the leaves are getting ready to fall off, a separation layer grows at the base of the stem to cut off the fluids to winterize and dry,” she said. “They will fall off but the leaf might still be creating sugar so that’s what happens when we have these warm days and cold nights.”
The aspens are generous with their leaves especially when fall breezes whip up a kind of forest décor. “I like it when the aspen leaves are like ornaments on the pine trees,” Groat said.
With nature there’s always something new to learn. Two years ago when a red fox family settled in, the papa bagged two turkeys during the summer. “I didn’t know a little biddy 15-pound fox could take down a 20-pound turkey,” Groat said.
History shows itself in the age of the trees, along with the stumps, evidence of logging to build the railroads nearly 100 years ago. “Everything here is under 100 years old,” she said.
The land was a homestead for the Mueller family whose descendants preserved the 5,000 acres. Eventually Colorado Parks and Wildlife bought and designated the land as a state park in 1991. The park’s manager is Brian Kerrigan.
The park has 44 miles of trails rated easy moderate and steep. “Most of them are moderate; a lot of our trails are double-wide because they’re the old ranch roads,” she said. “We lead hikes every month of the year; there’s a lot to see in the winter.”
For more information about upcoming events, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller.